Jurisdictional Analysis: Class Actions Across The Country

Class action litigation remained strong in 2024, on pace to
match the past two years. Last year expanded the trend of class
action litigation driven by technology, regulatory changes, and
consumer expectations. Class action litigation based on privacy and
data security breaches increased last year—including recent
high-profile cases and significant settlements. Similarly, consumer
rights and product liability cases have continued to increase and
to drive large settlements due to consumer awareness of their
rights and amendments to consumer protection laws. These
developments and increasing trends in class action litigation
provide numerous opportunities for litigation in many sectors.
A large number of terminated MDL
cases this past year disproportionately affected and skewed the
time to termination. They have been excluded from the calculation
of average number of months from filing to disposition shown on
this map.
— Maria Sokova
