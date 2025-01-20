Jurisdictional Analysis: Class Actions Across The Country

Class action litigation remained strong in 2024, on pace to match the past two years. Last year expanded the trend of class action litigation driven by technology, regulatory changes...

Class action litigation remained strong in 2024, on pace to match the past two years. Last year expanded the trend of class action litigation driven by technology, regulatory changes, and consumer expectations. Class action litigation based on privacy and data security breaches increased last year—including recent high-profile cases and significant settlements. Similarly, consumer rights and product liability cases have continued to increase and to drive large settlements due to consumer awareness of their rights and amendments to consumer protection laws. These developments and increasing trends in class action litigation provide numerous opportunities for litigation in many sectors.

A large number of terminated MDL cases this past year disproportionately affected and skewed the time to termination. They have been excluded from the calculation of average number of months from filing to disposition shown on this map.

— Maria Sokova

