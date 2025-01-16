Ian Moss Featured In The Washington Post And NPR Discussing Plea Agreements In The 9/11 Guantánamo Military Commission Case

Special Counsel Ian Moss provided commentary in a Washington Post article and on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered segments regarding the ongoing federal litigation surrounding plea agreements in the 9/11 Guantánamo military commission case.

Ian, who spent over a decade at the State Department and White Houseworking on Guantánamo-related matters,alsoserved as co-counsel to the Jenner team led by Partne rKatya Jestin, representing former Guantánamo detainee Majid Khan. He discussed the ongoingchallengesof the military commissions system and the slim prospects of achieving closureinthe 9/11casein the absence of plea agreements.

"The reality is, whether the case ever goes to trial or is resolved through pleas, the 9/11 defendants will effectively serve life sentences," Ian said in the Washington Post article, noting that the death penalty was removed from consideration after the US government "decided to torture the defendants after they were captured."