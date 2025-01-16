ARTICLE
16 January 2025

Ian Moss Featured In The Washington Post And NPR Discussing Plea Agreements In The 9/11 Guantánamo Military Commission Case

JB
Jenner & Block

Contributor

Jenner & Block logo
Jenner & Block is a law firm of international reach with more than 500 lawyers in six offices. Our firm has been widely recognized for producing outstanding results in corporate transactions and securing significant litigation victories from the trial level through the United States Supreme Court.
Explore Firm Details
Special Counsel Ian Moss provided commentary in a Washington Post article and on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered segments
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Ian Moss and Katya Jestin

Special Counsel Ian Moss provided commentary in a Washington Post article and on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered segments regarding the ongoing federal litigation surrounding plea agreements in the 9/11 Guantánamo military commission case.

Ian, who spent over a decade at the State Department and White Houseworking on Guantánamo-related matters,alsoserved as co-counsel to the Jenner team led by Partne rKatya Jestin, representing former Guantánamo detainee Majid Khan. He discussed the ongoingchallengesof the military commissions system and the slim prospects of achieving closureinthe 9/11casein the absence of plea agreements.

"The reality is, whether the case ever goes to trial or is resolved through pleas, the 9/11 defendants will effectively serve life sentences," Ian said in the Washington Post article, noting that the death penalty was removed from consideration after the US government "decided to torture the defendants after they were captured."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ian Moss
Ian Moss
Photo of Katya Jestin
Katya Jestin
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More