12 December 2024

Litigation 2025

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Gary Born and Matteo Angelini
The 2025 Litigation Global Practice Guide features over 60 jurisdictions. It provides the latest legal information on litigation funding, initiating a lawsuit, pre-trial proceedings, discovery, injunctive relief, trials and hearings, settlement, damages and judgment, appeals, costs, and alternative dispute resolution (ADR), including arbitration.

Originally published by Chambers and Partners, 03 December 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gary Born
Gary Born
Photo of Matteo Angelini
Matteo Angelini
