ARTICLE
25 November 2024

Lesson Learned: Chapter 93A Claim Dismissed Against Nonprofit College

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
On Nov. 13, 2024, in Finnegan v. Mass. Coll. of Pharm, the District of Massachusetts considered a motion to dismiss plaintiff's claim of unfair and deceptive business practices pursuant to Mass. Gen. L. Ch. 93A related to his dismissal from the defendant's Doctor of Pharmacy program.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Angela C. Bunnell
Authors

On Nov. 13, 2024, in Finnegan v. Mass. Coll. of Pharm, the District of Massachusetts considered a motion to dismiss plaintiff's claim of unfair and deceptive business practices pursuant to Mass. Gen. L. Ch. 93A related to his dismissal from the defendant's Doctor of Pharmacy program. Specifically, plaintiff alleged that defendant engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices when it sought payments from plaintiff for classes that defendant knew, or should have known, plaintiff had already completed or that plaintiff had already withdrawn from.

Defendant moved to dismiss plaintiff's Ch. 93A claim on two separate grounds: 1) that plaintiff did not provide the statutorily required demand letter and 2) that Ch. 93A does not apply to defendant as a private, nonprofit educational institution. The court agreed with both arguments. Plaintiff argued that his notice of demand alleging claims under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 satisfied the demand letter requirement. However, the demand letter did not reference Ch. 93A or provide fair notice of the deceptive or unfair actions or practices that caused injury to the plaintiff. Even if plaintiff had served the required demand letter, the Ch. 93A claim would still fail, as defendant was not engaged in "trade or commerce." Plaintiff's allegations against defendant fit within defendant's core educational mission of providing an education to its students. Therefore, defendant was not acting within the "trade and commerce" ambit of Ch. 93A, but rather as a nonprofit educational institution. Therefore, the claim would have been dismissed on these grounds even if plaintiff had served defendant a proper demand letter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Litigation Law, Mediation Law and Arbitration Law
Authors
Photo of Angela C. Bunnell
Angela C. Bunnell
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More