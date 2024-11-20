"The Art Of Supreme Court Advocacy With Carter Phillips," Trial Tested (Podcast)

Carter Phillips, one of the most prolific US Supreme Court advocates of our time, joined Jenner & Block Partner and Trial Tested host, Terri Mascherin to share insights about arguing before the nation's highest court. With 90 cases argued, Phillips discusses the impact of oral arguments versus briefs on case outcomes, the art of anticipating questions, and shifts in courtroom dynamics over the past four decades. Phillips also emphasizes the importance of rigorous writing and practical experience for those pursuing a path in appellate advocacy.

Listen here.

