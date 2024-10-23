Key Takeaways:

Judges for the Fifteenth Court of Appeals and the Third, Fourth, Eighth, and Eleventh Divisions have been appointed.

The Business Courts Rules of Procedure were adopted.

The filing and other fees for the Business Courts have been set.

As we previously reported, the Texas Business Courts became effective on September 1, 2024. Between the passage of House Bill 19, which created the Business Courts, and September 1, significant preparations were made for the implementation of the Courts.

Preparations for the Initiation of the Courts

On August 23, 2024, the Supreme Court of Texas upheld the Fifteenth Court of Appeals as constitutional.

Judges for the Second, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Ninth, and Tenth Business Court Divisions will be appointed between July 1, 2026 and September 1, 2026, subject to legislative action.

On June 28, 2024, the Business Courts Rules of Procedure were adopted; these rules include the removal process to the Business Courts and other rules of practice.

In July 2024, the Supreme Court of Texas released the filing and other fees for the Business Courts. Notably, it will cost parties $2,500 to file in or remove cases to the Business Courts. Additionally, parties will have to pay $50 for any motion filed in the Court.

Get to Know the Judges:

The following judges were appointed to the Business Courts:

Fifteenth Court of Appeals

Chief Justice Scott Brister Prior to his appointment as Chief Justice of the Fifteenth Court of Appeals, Chief Justice Brister was a partner in private practice, and he served as a Justice on the Texas Supreme Court as well as a Justice and Chief Justice of the First and Fourteenth Court of Appeals. He was also on the bench of the 234th Judicial District Court. Chief Justice Brister obtained his undergraduate degree at Duke University and his juris doctor from Harvard Law.

Justice Scott Field Prior to his appointment to the Fifteenth Court of Appeals, Justice Field served as the presiding judge of the 480th Judicial District Court in Williamson County, Texas. He also previously served as a justice on the Third Court of Appeals and worked for several notable law firms. Justice Field received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University and his juris doctor from the University of Texas School of Law.

Justice April Farris Prior to her appointment to the Fifteenth Court of Appeals, Justice Farris served as a justice on the First Court of Appeals, a partner in private practice, and the Assistant Solicitor General for the Texas Solicitor General's Office. Justice Farris obtained her undergraduate degree from Abilene Christian and her juris doctorfrom Harvard Law.



Third Division – Austin, Texas

Judge Melissa Andrews Prior to her appointment to the Business Court, Judge Andrews was a partner in private practice and worked for Justice Harvey Brown and Supreme Court of Texas Justice Jeff Boyd. She is board certified in civil appellate law. Judge Andrews received her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas and her juris doctor from St. Mary's School of Law.

Judge Patrick Sweeten Prior to his appointment to the Business Court, Judge Sweeten served as the Principal Deputy General Counsel for the Office of the Texas Governor. He was also previously the Deputy Attorney General for Special Litigation for the Office of the Texas Attorney General. Judge Sweeten obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas and his juris doctor from St. Mary's School of Law.



Fourth Division – San Antonio

Judge Marialyn Barnard Prior to her appointment to the Business Court, Judge Barnard served as the judge for the 73rd Judicial District Court in Bexar County and previously served as the Bexar County Commissioner for Precinct 3. She was also a justice on the Fourth Court of Appeals. Judge Barnard obtained her undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University and her juris doctor from St. Mary's School of Law.

Judge Stacy Sharp Prior to her appointment to the Business Court, Judge Sharp owned Sharp Appellate, LLC and served as an adjunct professor at the University of Texas School of Law. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt and her juris doctor from the University of Texas School of Law.



Eighth Division – Fort Worth

Judge Jerry Bullard Prior to his appointment to the Business Court, Judge Bullard was an attorney in private practice. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Baylor University and his juris doctor from the University of Texas School of Law.

Judge Brian Stagner Prior to his appointment to the Business Court, Judge Stagner worked in private practice and served as an adjunct professor at Texas Christian University. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Angelo State University and his juris doctor from Texas Tech School of Law.



Eleventh District – Houston

Judge Sofia Androgue Prior to her appointment to the Business Court, Judge Androgue was a partner in private practice and obtained her undergraduate degree from Rice and her juris doctor from the University of Houston School of Law.

Judge Grant Dorfman Prior to his appointment to the Business Court, Judge Dorfman was a visiting judge and a former Deputy First Assistant Attorney General for the Office of the Texas Attorney General. He was also the judge of the 334th Judicial District Court and the 129th Judicial District Court. Judge Dorfman obtained his undergraduate degree from Brown, his master's from Oxford, and his juris doctor from Yale Law.



In Full Swing

The Business Courts are off to an impressive start with 28 total cases filed in the Business Courts and 14 cases filed in the Fifteenth Court of Appeals between September 1 and October 11. Shortly before the Fifteenth Court of Appeals was to become effective, Dallas County sought to declare the court unconstitutional because: (1) the geographic range covers the entire state; (2) the jurisdictional scope is unconstitutional; and (3) the method for installing the appellate justices is unconstitutional. Nevertheless, the Supreme Court of Texas determined that the Fifteenth Court of Appeals was properly and constitutionally created.

Additional challenges to the lower Business Courts are expected but have not yet been filed.

In 2025, if the Texas Legislature reauthorizes the courts and the remaining courts are funded through additional legislative appropriations, the Governor will appoint judges to the Second, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Ninth, and Tenth Business Courts between July 1, 2026 and September 1, 2026. If the Legislature does not reauthorize and fund these courts, they will be abolished on September 1, 2026.

