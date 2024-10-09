ARTICLE
9 October 2024

High-Stakes Investigations: Managing Crises As They Unfold (Podcast)

AC
Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Contributor

Ankura Consulting Group LLC logo
Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.
Explore Firm Details
Join Ankura's Lorynn Demetriades and Danny Mayhew, Global Head of Organisational Justice and Smart Assurance at Sanofi on this episode of The Ankura Podcast where they discuss high-stakes investigations, and, in particular, managing crises as they unfold.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Lorynn Demetriades
Authors

Join Ankura's Lorynn Demetriades and Danny Mayhew, Global Head of Organisational Justice and Smart Assurance at Sanofi on this episode of The Ankura Podcast where they discuss high-stakes investigations, and, in particular, managing crises as they unfold. They discuss:

  • The importance of being prepared for crisis-led investigations
  • Developing an investigation function within your organisation
  • Building a team with the right people and clear responsibilities
  • How to build resilience into an organisation's processes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lorynn Demetriades
Lorynn Demetriades
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More