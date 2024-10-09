High-Stakes Investigations: Managing Crises As They Unfold (Podcast)

self

Join Ankura's Lorynn Demetriades and Danny Mayhew, Global Head of Organisational Justice and Smart Assurance at Sanofi on this episode of The Ankura Podcast where they discuss high-stakes investigations, and, in particular, managing crises as they unfold. They discuss:

The importance of being prepared for crisis-led investigations

Developing an investigation function within your organisation

Building a team with the right people and clear responsibilities

How to build resilience into an organisation's processes

