In this month's column, I asked our Executive Director Alicia Hernandez to highlight some special programs happening at the Dallas Bar Association for the remainder of this year?

Alicia:

September always feels like a second new year to me Summer winds down. The weather cools (a bit!), and we have new beginnings - the start of school, Fall, and football season. After time away over the summer (hopefully) to rechange our batteries and spend time with family and friends, I find most of us meet the season of Fall with new energy and outlook on life and sometimes new resolutions to carry us through December.

September is no different at the Dallas Bar Association. Things typically start slowing down in July and certainly in August. But, come September, members are back and refocused on the months ahead, and the calendar fills with informative and entertaining programming.

This year is no different, and the Dallas Bar Association has a lot in store for you. So, break out your calendars and start filling them up with what appeals to you. As our President Bill Mateja would say "there is no better time to get back to the DBA." I have outlined some of our Fall highlights, but if you were thinking this is an exhaustive list, it is not. See page 2 of Headnotes for a full list of Section and Committee activities for September and check back future Headnotes or our online calendar for more. There is something for everyone.

