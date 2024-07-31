ARTICLE
31 July 2024

Into The Breach Podcast - Episode 34: New Opportunities In Contingent Risk

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets.
Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

Into the Breach Podcast - Episode 34: New Opportunities in Contingent Risk

Bryan and Gena are joined by Jason Bertoldi, Head of Contingent Risk Solutions, WTW, for a discussion on new opportunities in contingent risk, including how law firms and plaintiff side litigation can benefit from this transactional risk solution.

Topics discussed include:

  • How Jason's background as a litigator at a major law firm and an analyst in litigation funding prepared him for his current role at WTW
  • A brief history of contingent risk policies
  • The difference between using contingent risk in the context of a deal versus a stand-alone basis
  • How to best utilize contingent risk policies in today's litigation environment
  • Why contingent risk policies can transform plaintiff side litigation from a liability to an asset
  • How contingent risk policies can put law firms in the driver seat for lower costs of capital funding
  • What insurers need from the insured in order to underwrite contingent risk policies
  • Why you should play blackjack with Jason if you spot him at a casino

