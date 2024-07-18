United States Supreme Court Issues Landmark Decision Overturning Chevron Doctrine

On June 28, 2024, the Supreme Court of the United States issued a landmark decision overturning its prior decision Chevron U.S.A. Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc., et al., 467 U.S. 837 (1984) ("Chevron").Loper Bright Enterprises, et al. v. Raimondo Secretary of Commerce, et al., and Relentless Inc., et al. v. Department of Commerce, et al., 603 U.S. ___ (2024).For the past 40 years, Chevron mandated that, when a statute does not expressly delegate authority to an administrative agency on a particular issue or question, courts defer to a federal agency's interpretation of ambiguous statutes which the agency is charged with administering, if such interpretation was "permissible," which has generally been interpreted to mean reasonable.There has been some subsequent narrowing of the scope of Chevron deference by the Supreme Court, for example to agency interpretations reached through formal proceedings with the force of law (see United States v. Mead Corp., 533 U. S. 218, 230 (2001)).In a 6-3 ruling delivered by Chief Justice Roberts, the Supreme Court expressly overruled Chevron, holding that the Administrative Procedure Act ("APA") requires courts to exercise independent judgment in determining whether a federal agency has acted within its statutory authority, and that courts may not defer to an agency's interpretation of the law merely because a statute is ambiguous.Justices Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett joined the Chief Justice's opinion.



The appeal originated from two cases involving family-operated fishing companies challenging the National Marine Fisheries Service's ("NMFS") authority to require that fishermen pay the wages of government-certified at-sea observers that they must have on-board for certain fishing trips, under the Magnuson-Stevens Act ("MSA").The United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. and First Circuits both affirmed summary judgment decisions in favor of the government—after following the Chevron steps for analysis—holding, in relevant part, that the MSA was ambiguous as to whether the NMFS could require the respective fishing companies to pay the NMFS's observer's wages, and then deferring to the NMFS's interpretation of the MSA which the courts found to be reasonable.The Supreme Court granted certiorari in both cases to address the question of whether Chevron should be overruled or clarified.

The majority opinion stated that "the traditional understanding of the judicial function" requires that "courts must exercise independent judgment in determining the meaning of statutory provisions."Slip op. at 16.The Court then held that "[t]he deference that Chevron requires of courts reviewing agency action cannot be squared with the" APA, which prescribes procedures for agency action and sets forth certain contours of judicial review of such action.Id. at 18.Focusing on Section 706 of the APA (which states that "[t]o the extent necessary to decision and when presented, the reviewing court shall decide all relevant questions of law, interpret constitutional and statutory provisions, and determine the meaning or applicability of the terms of an agency action" and requires courts to "hold unlawful and set aside agency action, findings, and conclusions found to be ... not in accordance with law"), the Court stated that the APA "command[s] ... that 'the reviewing court'—not the agency whose action it reviews—is to 'decide all relevant questions of law' and 'interpret ... statutory provisions'" and that the APA "telling[ly] "prescribes no deferential standard for courts to employ in answering those legal questions."Id. at 14, 21.



The Court rejected the argument that overturning Chevron would diminish the subject matter expertise of federal agencies, stating that "delegating ultimate interpretive authority to agencies is simply not necessary to ensure that the resolution of statutory ambiguities is well informed by subject matter expertise" and "[t]he better presumption is therefore that Congress expects courts to do their ordinary job of interpreting statutes, with due respect for the views of the Executive Branch."Id. at 25.The Court further noted that "[c]areful attention to the judgment of the Executive Branch may help inform" a court's resolution of statutory ambiguities and that "when a particular statute delegates authority to an agency consistent with constitutional limits, courts must respect the delegation, while ensuring that the agency acts within it," but that "courts need not and under the APA may not defer to an agency interpretation of the law simply because the statute is ambiguous."Id. at 35.



Justices Thomas and Gorsuch joined the Court's opinion in full but also filed separate concurring opinions.Justice Thomas filed a concurring opinion to "underscore" what he viewed as the "more fundamental problem" that Chevron deference violates the constitution's separation of powers by, among other reasons, affording the executive branch "powers not given to it."Thomas, J., concurring at 2-3.Justice Gorsuch filed a concurring opinion to explain why, in his view, "the proper application of the doctrine of stare decisis supports" overruling Chevron.Gorsuch, J., concurring at 2.According to Justice Gorsuch, principles of stare decisis supported departure from Chevron because (i) it "contravenes the law Congress prescribed in the [APA]," (ii) it "runs against mainstream currents in our law regarding the separation of powers, due process, and centuries-old interpretative rules that fortify those constitutional commitments," and (iii) "to hold otherwise would effectively require [the Court] to endow stray statements in Chevron with the authority of statutory language, all while ignoring more considered language in that same decision and the teachings of experience."Id. at 12.



Justice Kagan filed a dissenting opinion, which was joined by Justices Sotomayor and Jackson (for the latter, as to the Relentless case; she recused herself from Loper Bright due to her involvement in the matter as a judge at the D.C. Circuit).In dissent, Justice Kagan wrote that the majority decision "gives way to a rule of judicial hubris"; after noting that, in recent years, the "Court has too often taken for itself decision-making authority Congress assigned to agencies," the dissent noted that "[i]f opinions had titles, a good candidate for today's would be Hubris Squared."Kagan, J., dissenting at 3.The dissent emphasized the importance of Chevron deference and Congress's intent to assign regulatory authority to agencies, reasoning that "agencies often know things about a statute's subject matter that courts could not hope to[,]" and "an agency's construction of a statutory term benefits from its unique exposure to all the related ways the term comes into play."Id. at 9-10.The dissent stated the majority was "making a laughing-stock" of stare decisis.Id. at 3.After noting that "[i]n fact, Chevron is entitled to the supercharged version of [the stare decisis] doctrine because Congress could always overrule the decision, and because so many governmental and private actors have relied on it for so long," the dissent stated that accordingly, "a 'particularly special justification'" is needed for the majority's decision, but that the majority "has nothing that would qualify," and that its justification for overruling Chevron "comes down, in the end, to this:Courts must have more say over regulation—over the provision of health care, the protection of the environment, the safety of consumer products, the efficacy of transportation systems, and so on."Id. at 4.According to the dissent, Chevron's "longstanding precedent at the crux of administrative governance thus falls victim to a bald assertion of judicial authority." Id. The dissent concluded that overturning Chevron "is likely to produce large-scale disruption."Id. at 32.



Although limitations to Chevron deference had already been anticipated, the decision will have wide-ranging and significant implications, and the exact contours of the post-Chevron analysis will likely be worked out in the courts for years to come.A few initial points of interest are noted here.First, the majority harkened back to a precedent, the Skidmore doctrine (Skidmore v. Swift & Co., 323 U. S. 134 (1944)), under which "the court will go about its task [of interpretation] with the agency's 'body of experience and informed judgment,' among other information, at its disposal," and "an agency's interpretation of a statute ... may be especially informative 'to the extent it rests on factual premises within [the agency's] expertise'" although it "cannot bind a court."Slip op. at 25.Whether and how the agency's judgment and expertise will be taken into account will presumably vary significantly among different courts.Second, the majority's overturning of Chevron deference may also place greater pressure and emphasis on the prior step of determining whether, under the statute, there is clear congressional intent to delegate authority to an agency.The majority abolished what it referred to as "Chevron's fictional presumption of congressional intent" of delegation, but noted that, if "the best reading of a statute is that it delegates discretionary authority to an agency," then the court must "recogniz[e]" such delegation and respect the agency's action so long as "the agency has engaged in "reasoned decisionmaking.'" Id. at 18.What would qualify as sufficiently clear congressional intent on that point will also need to be further developed in case law.Third, although the majority opinion stated it "do[es] not call into question prior cases that relied on the Chevron framework" and "[t]he holdings of those cases that specific agency actions are lawful" (id. at 34), such prior decisions may be challenged and the interpretations and rules at issue in those cases brought into question.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.