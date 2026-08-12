When Consumer Perception Becomes Evidence | EBook

In trademark, trade dress, and false advertising disputes, the outcome often comes down to what buyers actually think. This IMS eBook breaks down how well-designed consumer surveys turn consumer perception into evidence that stands up in court, at the Federal Trade Commission, and before the National Advertising Division.



From proving materiality to supporting class certification and damages, our Litigation Surveys & Consumer Science experts share the methods behind research that holds up under pressure. Download your copy to sharpen your next claim or dismantle the other side's.

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