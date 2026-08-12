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12 August 2026

When Consumer Perception Becomes Evidence | EBook

IMS Legal Strategies

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IMS Legal Strategies
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In trademark, trade dress, and false advertising disputes, the outcome often hinges on consumer perception. This resource explores how strategically designed consumer surveys transform buyer opinions into compelling courtroom evidence, offering practical insights for building stronger claims or challenging opposing research.
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In trademark, trade dress, and false advertising disputes, the outcome often comes down to what buyers actually think. This IMS eBook breaks down how well-designed consumer surveys turn consumer perception into evidence that stands up in court, at the Federal Trade Commission, and before the National Advertising Division.

From proving materiality to supporting class certification and damages, our Litigation Surveys & Consumer Science experts share the methods behind research that holds up under pressure. Download your copy to sharpen your next claim or dismantle the other side's.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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