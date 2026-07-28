The Katten Kattwalk | Issue 31

Explore the latest legal developments in fashion industry intellectual property, from California's groundbreaking textile waste legislation to landmark design patent disputes. This issue examines how environmental regulations and trademark battles are reshaping the business landscape for fashion brands and manufacturers.

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The Katten Kattwalk discusses legal issues in the fashion industry affecting the trademarks, patents and copyrights associated with companies, brands and products.

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