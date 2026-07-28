The Katten Kattwalk | Issue 31

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The Katten Kattwalk discusses legal issues in the fashion industry affecting the trademarks, patents and copyrights associated with companies, brands and products.
In this issue:
- California Responsible Textile Recovery Act
- Waste Not: California Puts the Fashion Industry on the Clock
- Jury Gives UGG Design Patent the Boot
- Environmentalist Giant v. Environmentalist Queen
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