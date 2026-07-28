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28 July 2026

The Katten Kattwalk | Issue 31

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Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

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Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.
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Explore the latest legal developments in fashion industry intellectual property, from California's groundbreaking textile waste legislation to landmark design patent disputes. This issue examines how environmental regulations and trademark battles are reshaping the business landscape for fashion brands and manufacturers.
United States Intellectual Property
Karen Artz Ash,Camille Brooks,David Halberstadter
+5 Authors
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Karen Artz Ash’s articles from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP are most popular:
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The Katten Kattwalk discusses legal issues in the fashion industry affecting the trademarks, patents and copyrights associated with companies, brands and products.

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In this issue:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Karen Artz Ash
Karen Artz Ash
Photo of Camille Brooks
Camille Brooks
Photo of Bret Danow
Bret Danow
Photo of David Halberstadter
David Halberstadter
Photo of Asena Baran
Asena Baran
Photo of Kristin J. Achterhof
Kristin J. Achterhof
Photo of Christopher A. Cole
Christopher A. Cole
Photo of Jessica G. Kraver
Jessica G. Kraver
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