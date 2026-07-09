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9 July 2026

Aisle By Luxury: Grocery Store Edition | Fashion Law Network

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Explore how Erewhon transformed from a neighborhood health food store into a globally recognized luxury lifestyle brand, examining the psychology of premium consumer culture, celebrity influence, and the emerging trend of grocery store tourism. The episode also analyzes a significant trademark dispute involving Dean & DeLuca that raises critical questions about protecting and reviving legacy brand identities.
United States Intellectual Property
Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben
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In this episode of Fashion Law Network, Kasia explores the rise of luxury grocery shopping through the lens of Erewhon, examining how a neighborhood health food store become one of the most recognizable lifestyle brands in the world.

She looks at the psychology behind luxury consumer culture, the influence of celebrity marketing, and the growing phenomenon of “grocery store tourism.” Kasia also considers whether ultra-premium products truly justify their price tags.

The episode concludes with an analysis of Dean & DeLuca Brands v. Fire Brands Innovation, a trademark infringement dispute that raises important questions about the protection and revival of legacy brands.

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Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben
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