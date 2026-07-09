Disclaimer: A Blog Post About Trademark Disclaimers

Even as a trademark attorney, trademark disclaimers sometimes don’t make a lot of sense to me.

A central premise of trademark law is: “the trademark must be considered as a whole”.

However, many times during the trademark process the applicant is required to “Disclaim” a part of the mark.

If that’s confusing, you’ve come to the right place.

What Is A Trademark Disclaimer?

A trademark disclaimer is a statement in a trademark application or registration stating that the owner is not claiming exclusive rights to a specific part of the mark when that part is used apart from the mark as a whole.

This often comes up because many trademarks include words, designs, or phrases that aren't fully protectable by themselves — usually because they describe a portion ofthe product or service the mark is used with.

For example, if a coffee roaster applies to register the mark "SunUp Coffee" for coffee products, the USPTO may require the applicant to disclaim "Coffee," since that word directly describes what's being sold. Disclaiming "Coffee" doesn't mean giving up the mark — it just means the applicant isn't claiming exclusive rights to the stand-alone word "Coffee."

Whether a word counts as "descriptive" isn't decided in a vacuum — it's always judged in relation to the specific goods or services the mark is used for. The same word can be distinctive for one product and merely descriptive for another. If that same word, "Coffee," appeared in a mark for, say, furniture or clothing, it likely wouldn't describe the product, and there may be no reason to disclaim it.

Why Require Disclaimers?

Disclaimers exist to keep words that are necessary to describe a product or service available for everyone to use without fear of trademark infringement. If a term merely describes goods or services, competitors need to be able to use that same term to describe their own offerings accurately. The USPTO requires disclaimers specifically to prevent one business from using a trademark registration to monopolize language that the whole marketplace needs to use. The USPTO may require a disclaimer when part of a mark is:

Descriptive.

Generic.

Indicates the geographical location.

Merely informational.

A business entity designation, such as “LLC” or “Inc.”

A common industry term.

Consider what would happen without this rule: if "SunUp Coffee" could claim exclusive rights to the word "Coffee", no other coffee vendor could use that word in its own name without fear of trademark infringement. That result would hand one business control over a word every competitor in the industry should be able to use. The disclaimer prevents that outcome, leaving "Coffee" free for any coffee seller to use descriptively.

Said another way, if the applicant is awarded a trademark registration for the mark “SunUp Coffee” they would not be able to successfully sue another party for trademark infringement for use of the word “Coffee”. They could, of course, sue another party for use of the name “SunUp Coffee” but use of the word “Coffee” alone would not meet the standard for trademark infringement.

This gets at the core purpose of trademark law: it exists to identify the source of goods or services, not to let one company monopolize the vocabulary everyone else needs to compete.

Does a Disclaimer Weaken the Trademark?

It can feel like a disclaimer means giving something away. In many cases it doesn't — it simply clarifies what the owner is, and isn't, claiming.

When an owner disclaims a word, they're telling the USPTO and the world they're not claiming exclusive rights to that word by itself. The mark as a whole can still be registered and protected. While disclaiming allows competitors to use the disclaimed word descriptively, the owner can still enforce the trademark against uses that are confusingly similar to the mark as a whole. In many cases, the practical loss is limited.

Some owners worry that disclaiming a descriptive word now could hurt them later — especially if that word eventually comes to signal their brand specifically. But a disclaimer is not necessarily permanent. If the disclaimed term later becomes distinctive through extensive use, the owner may be able to petition to have the disclaimer removed, although that requires a showing of acquired distinctiveness, which can be a detailed endeavor and is not automatically granted. And even with the disclaimer in place, if a competitor uses the word in a way that confuses consumers about the source of goods or services, the owner can still take action. So while a disclaimer narrows what's claimed in isolation, it does not necessarily undermine the owner's rights in the mark as a whole.

When Should an Applicant Push Back?

If the USPTO requests a disclaimer, the simplest response may be to accept it and move the application forward.

But that is not always the right call — sometimes pushing back is appropriate.

Go back to "SunUp Coffee." Disclaiming "Coffee" makes sense — it directly describes the product. But suppose an Examiner tried to go further and break apart "SunUp" itself, arguing that "Up" relates to energy or feeling awake, and should also be disclaimed. That's where the mark owner should consider pushing back. If an owner accepts a disclaimer too quickly in a situation like this, they may end up admitting part of their mark is generic or descriptive when it actually is not.

So, the decision isn't automatic — it's strategic:

If a word is genuinely descriptive or otherwise unprotectable on its own (like "Coffee" in "SunUp Coffee"), accepting the disclaimer is often the practical path and may help move the application forward.

If a word only seems descriptive because it is being read out of context, or because it is part of a larger unitary or suggestive mark (like "Up" inside "SunUp"), pushing back may help protect the full scope of the mark.

Accept too easily, and you may give away more than necessary. Fight unnecessarily, and you may add delay and legal costs. The key is identifying which situation you're actually in.

The Practical Takeaway

Trademark disclaimers aren't something to fear. In most cases, they're simply a normal part of the registration process — a way to register marks that include descriptive elements while keeping common language available for everyone else in the marketplace.

A disclaimer clarifies what an owner is and isn't claiming, and that clarity matters: it shapes how the mark can be enforced down the road, and how the registration is read by competitors, the USPTO, and the courts.

The key is knowing when to accept one and when to push back. If the disclaimer is appropriate, accepting it is usually the fastest and most cost-effective path to registration. If the USPTO is asking for more than the law requires, it may be worth pushing back to preserve the full scope of the mark.