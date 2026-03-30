Trademark Basics: What Trademarks Are And How Rights Are Created

Trademarks are a foundational part of brand protection, but many business owners are unclear about what actually qualifies as a trademark and when legal rights begin.

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Trademarks are a foundational part of brand protection, but many business owners are unclear about what actually qualifies as a trademark and when legal rights begin. Understanding the basics is essential before you decide whether to invest in trademark registration or enforcement. This article provides an overview of what trademarks are, what it means to own one, and how trademark rights are created under U.S. law. It focuses on the early stage of trademark protection, how rights arise through use in commerce, how common law trademark rights work, and why trademarks serve both businesses and consumers. If you are launching a new brand, offering services under a business name, or want to understand how trademark rights begin, this overview provides the legal framework you need before moving onto registration or enforcement.

What Is a Trademark?

A trademark is a word, name, symbol, or a combination of these elements used to distinguish your goods or services from those of others. Trademarks are sometimes called “source identifiers” because they let consumers know that products or services using a single trademark come from the same source. In many ways, trademarks are meant to protect consumers by reducing confusion in the marketplace. For example, when a consumer sees the Pepsi® trademark on a soda can, they know what to expect.

Why Trademarks Matter to Consumers

Trademarks are not only business assets, but they also protect consumers. Trademarks allow consumers to rely on trademarks as indicators of consistent quality and source.

If multiple unrelated businesses could freely use the same trademark for similar goods and services, consumers would have difficulty knowing what they were purchasing or who stood behind a particular product.

What Does It Mean to Own a Trademark?

Owning a trademark means you have exclusive rights to use that particular trademark in connection with specific goods or services. For example, Delta Airlines owns the Delta® trademark for air transportation services, but Delta Dental Plans Association owns the Delta® trademark for dental insurance services.

How Trademark Rights Are Created

In the United States, trademark rights arise either through use of a trademark in commerce, or by filing a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Use in Commerce and Common Law Trademark Rights

You begin acquiring trademark rights when you use a trademark in connection with the actual sale of goods or services. As consumers encounter your trademark, they begin to associate it with your business as the source of those goods and services, thereby distinguishing your goods and services from others. These rights are known as common law trademark rights.

You may use the ™ symbol with a common law trademark

Trademark rights arise automatically through use

No registration is required, but proof of a valid and distinctive trademark is

However, common law trademark rights are geographically limited.

Geographic Scope of Common Law Trademark

Common law trademark rights extend only to the geographic areas where the trademark is actually used. For example, if your business operates only in California, your common law trademark rights are limited to California. You will not be able to enforce those rights against someone using the same or a similar trademark in New York.

To enforce a common law trademark, you as trademark owner must prove that the mark is distinctive and that consumers associate it exclusively with your goods and services within the relevant geographic area. A federally registered trademark creates a valuable presumption of validity, distinctiveness, and exclusivity.

Because of these limitations, many businesses choose to pursue federal trademark registration with the USPTO.

™ vs. ®: Trademark Symbols Explained

™ may be used with unregistered (common law) trademarks

® may only be used after a trademark has been federally registered with the USPTO

What Comes Next?

Once trademark rights exist through use in commerce, you must decide how to protect those rights. That includes determining whether your trademark is distinctive, whether to register it with the USPTO, and how to respond to infringement.

Those topics will be covered in Part 2: Trademark Registration, Infringement, and Enforcement.

Trademarks are valuable business assets. Understanding the basics of trademarks and how trademark rights arise will help businesses decide whether to invest in registration or enforcement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.