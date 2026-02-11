Unrivaled Basketball Shows Bumps In The IP Road For New Sports Leagues

With approximately 1,000 lawyers across 17 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.

Unrivaled is a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by WNBA superstars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The league has attracted many established WNBA stars, like Ms. Stewart, as well as up-and-coming young players like Paige Bueckers, who signed a deal to play in Unrivaled even before she was selected as the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. Unrivaled played its first season in early 2025 near Miami, Florida, and is currently in the midst of its second season. Although most of the games during the 2026 season have again been played near Miami, this past weekend, Unrivaled played some of its games in Philadelphia, with record-setting crowds highlighting the broad interest in this new league.

Unrivaled moved quickly to protect the intellectual property associated with the league, but it has encountered obstacles nearly as tough as the defense of Aliyah Boston (who, as of this writing, leads Unrivaled players in rebounds and blocks per game). The league has attempted to register, among other marks, UNRIVALED (Serial No. 98532992); UNRIVALED U (Serial No. 98655635), and the design mark (Serial No. 98655628). The USPTO has refused to register the marks and, as of this writing, has suspended further action on the applications. It appears that the league is running up against the registered UNRIVALED mark owned by Penn State University (Registration No. 4708398) and the USPTO's concerns of a likelihood of confusion between the marks. Not only that, but the basketball league has had to contend with earlier-filed, pending applications for marks like UNRIVALED JOY (Serial No. 98248754), UNRIVALED YOUTH SPORTS (Serial No. 98458632), and UNRIVALED BASEBALL (Serial No. 98458635).

It is not certain whether the league attempted to “clear” UNRIVALED before settling on the name of the league, i.e., checking whether the name conflicted with existing trademarks. It is possible the league proceeded knowing that registering UNRIVALED marks would be a tough battle, but that naming the league “Unrivaled” was important enough to give it a try, even if the odds were as long as a half-court shot. Although it remains to be seen how this issue turns out, as of now, it looks like the league's attempts to register variations of its name will encounter defense that even Marina Mabrey (Unrivaled's points per game leader as of this writing) would not be able to overcome.

The league has also encountered stout defense in its attempt to register the design mark (Serial No. 99086262). On January 29, 2026, the USPTO examining attorney issued a non-final action, asserting, among other things, that this color mark cannot be registered because, generally speaking, colors are not distinctive. The examining attorney cited, among other authorities, to a recent decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on that front. The league has three months to respond.

The league has so far had better luck with its applications to register marks that do not include the word “unrivaled.” These include CROWN THE ONE (Serial No. 99048880; published on June 24, 2025 and notice of allowance issued on August 19, 2025); and the design mark (Serial No. 99311185, where the league responded to a non-final office action on January 12, 2026); and the design mark (Serial No. 98655634). That last mark highlights how long the process can sometimes take. The league filed its application for that mark on July 18, 2024, well before the first Unrivaled season kicked off. The application was published on November 25, 2025 and a notice of allowance was issued on January 20, 2026, as the second Unrivaled season was underway.

The league also has pending applications for marks relating to the inaugural 2025 Unrivaled teams, the applications for which were filed in late 2024 before the first season started, and more recent applications relating to teams added for the 2026 season, the applications for which were filed in late 2025. As one example, the league filed an application for this design mark for the Lunar Owls team (Serial No. 98830640):. Although the league filed this application on October 31, 2024—before Unrivaled's first season began—the USPTO initially refused to approve the mark for publication due to potential confusion arising from inclusion of the phrase “Basketball Club,” which is included in other trademarks. Unrivaled appealed to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) and asked the examining attorney to reconsider, based on the league disclaiming its rights in “Basketball Club” other than in the mark as shown. Following that request for reconsideration, the examining attorney approved the mark for publication on January 28, 2026, and the mark will be published on February 24, 2026.

All of this underscores that it can be a tricky road for new sports leagues and other new businesses to protect their fledgling brands. Just like pre-game stretching is important for the Unrivaled athletes, early action to protect intellectual property—including clearance searches and early registration applications—is crucial. But even a venture that plans ahead and files applications early, like Unrivaled did with many of its applications, can face a long process and obstacles along the way. The USPTO reports that the average time between filing an application and registration or abandonment is currently 10.3 months. As Unrivaled's experience shows, however, applicants can sometimes face a years-long road depending on the nature of the marks and the other, similar registrations out there. It can require perseverance and heart, traits that are often on display during the Unrivaled basketball matches.

