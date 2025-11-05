ARTICLE
5 November 2025

Gucci Crisis | Fashion Law Network (Podcast)

In this episode, Kasia dives deep into the world of Gucci — exploring the challenges, controversies, and courtroom battles that have shaped the legendary fashion house.
United States Intellectual Property
She begins with a look at Gucci's recent downturn in sales and strategic shifts within Kering, followed by a concise history of the brand's creative evolution. Kasia then examines the Gucci v. Guess trademark dispute, a nine-year legal saga that defined the boundaries of fashion IP protection, and concludes with updates on the recent Gucci v. Lord & Taylor lawsuit.

🎙️ Episode Highlights:

(00:00) Unpacking Gucci's Recent Sales Decline and Strategic Challenges

(03:17) Demna's Controversial Past at Balenciaga

(07:37) Demna's Gucci Debut and Kering's New CEO

(10:22) Gucci's Evolution: From Founding to Modern Creative Directors

(15:28) Gucci's Nine-Year Trademark Battle Against Guess

(17:58) Gucci's Victory in the Lord & Taylor Lawsuit

