Registering Arabic Trademarks In The United States: What You Need To Know

Arabic, one of the world's most widely spoken languages, plays a growing role in American life—both culturally and commercially. With around 1.4 million Arabic speakers in the U.S., it is the sixth most spoken language nationwide.

Simultaneously, businesses from the Middle East and North Africa—ranging from Gulf-based airlines to Moroccan food producers—are expanding into the U.S. market. These companies bring with them trademarks and brand identities deeply rooted in Arabic language and culture.

For businesses seeking to protect Arabic trademarks in the U.S., it's critical to understand how the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) handles marks in non-Latin scripts. Here's what you need to know.

Can You Register an Arabic Trademark in the U.S.?

Yes, Arabic trademarks can be registered in the United States.

Businesses can file trademarks that are entirely in Arabic, or combine Arabic with Latin-script elements. However, there are some important technical and legal nuances that affect how Arabic marks are examined and registered.

1. Arabic Trademarks Must Be Filed as Design Marks (Special Form Marks)

Arabic text cannot be registered as "standard character" word marks in the U.S. because the USPTO's standard character system only accepts marks that can be typed using standard keyboard characters, which does not include Arabic script.

A standard character mark protects the wording itself, regardless of its font, style, size, or color. This type of mark provides broader protection, as it covers the word in any form, without limiting it to a specific visual representation.

Arabic marks must be filed as special form (design) marks, which protect only the specific visual presentation of the mark submitted. This includes the exact style, font, size, color, and design elements, making the protection more limited compared to standard character marks.

For example, if the mark's design includes specific styling or colors, these elements are part of the protection. If you later modify the design—whether by changing the font, size, or color—you will likely need to file a new application because the protection applies only to the exact visual representation submitted.

This distinction means Arabic trademarks have more limited protection scope compared to Latin-script marks, which benefit from broader, more flexible coverage under standard character claims.

2. You Must Provide a Transliteration

The USPTO requires a transliteration of any non-Latin text, including Arabic. A transliteration is the phonetic spelling of the Arabic characters using Latin characters. This allows the USPTO to assess whether the mark could conflict with phonetically similar English-language marks, even if the marks are visually different.

For example, the transliteration for the Arabic characters in the Emirates logo is "Al Emarat". This helps ensure that trademarks with similar sounds in English are considered during the examination process.

The USPTO does not mandate a specific transliteration system (such as ISO 233 or SATTS). Instead, applicants are required to provide a phonetic spelling that accurately represents how the Arabic words would sound when pronounced. The key is that the transliteration must be consistent and accurate, ensuring that the sound of the Arabic text is clear and understandable for English speakers.

There are different transliteration systems, such as academic or ISO systems, but the USPTO simply asks for phonetic spelling. Applicants have flexibility in choosing their approach, but must ensure that their transliteration serves the purpose of helping examiners identify potential conflicts with similar-sounding marks.

3. You Must Provide a Translation — or Explain Why None Exists

In addition to the transliteration, you must submit a translation of the Arabic words or explain why none exists. If the Arabic words have a recognizable meaning, you must provide that translation.

For example, in the case of the Emirates logo, the translation is simply "Emirates." However, if the Arabic word is coined or has no known meaning in Arabic, applicants must explicitly state that the word has no meaning.

For example, in the case of Mandilicious, the applicant clarified that the Arabic characters transliterated to "MANDILICIOUS", but the word has no meaning in Arabic.

4. You Can Base a U.S. Application on a Foreign Trademark

If your Arabic trademark is already registered—or has a pending application—in another country (including in the Middle East or North Africa), you can use that as the basis for a U.S. application under:

Section 44(d) (based on a foreign application)

(based on a foreign application) Section 44(e) (based on a foreign registration)

(based on a foreign registration) Section 66(a) (Madrid Protocol applications)

This allows foreign applicants to establish U.S. rights without needing to prove use in U.S. commerce—at least initially.

Final Thoughts

Arabic trademarks are eligible for U.S. registration, but navigating a system designed around Latin characters requires careful strategy. By understanding the distinctions between design marks and standard character marks, and adhering to transliteration and translation requirements, Arabic-speaking businesses and Middle Eastern brands can effectively protect their marks in the U.S.

The flexibility in transliteration standards gives applicants more options, but also requires careful attention to ensure consistency and accuracy in representing the phonetic pronunciation. Language, design, and procedural pitfalls can jeopardize your brand protection if not handled properly.

