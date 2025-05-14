ARTICLE
14 May 2025

PTAB/USPTO Update - May 2025

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Amy Nelson will serve as Acting Solicitor of the United States Patent and Trademark Office. See Delegation of Authority, 1533 OG 292 (April 8, 2025).
United States Intellectual Property
David L. Cavanaugh,Heather M. Petruzzi,Alexander Nemtzow
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

USPTO Leadership

  • Amy Nelson will serve as Acting Solicitor of the United States Patent and Trademark Office. See Delegation of Authority, 1533 OG 292 (April 8, 2025).
  • Nicholas Matich will serve as Acting General Counsel and Senior Legal Advisor.
  • Mary Critharis will serve as Acting Chief Policy Officer and Director for International Affairs.
  • Sean Mildrew will serve as Acting Chief Financial Officer.

USPTO News

  • On April 18, the USPTO celebrated the winners of the National Patent Application Drafting Competition, the final round of which took place on April 4.
  • On April 16, the USPTO announced the creation of the Patent Fraud Detection and Mitigation Working Group "to expand the agency's efforts to mitigate threats and protect the integrity of the U.S. patent system." The USPTO also launched of a new website related to the Working Group.
  • On April 15, the USPTO announced that it will reduce the time between Issue Notification and Issue Date from around three weeks to around two weeks, effective May 13, 2025.
  • On April 14, the USPTO announced that it would suspend expedited examination of design applications.

General Notices

Final Rules

  • There are no new final rules.

Interim Rules

  • There are no new interim rules.

Proposed Rules

  • There are no new proposed rules.

Legislation

  • On May 1, Sens. Thomas Tillis and Christopher A. Coons and Reps. Kevin Kiley and Scott H. Peters introduced companion bills (S.1546, H.R.3152), which would amend 35 U.S.C. § 101 to eliminate the judicial exceptions to patent-eligible subject matter and would replace them with five exclusions enumerated in the bill. Those exclusions are: A) a mathematical formula, (B) a process that is substantially economic, financial, business, social, cultural, or artistic, (C) a process that (i) is a mental process performed solely in the human mind; or (ii) occurs in nature wholly independent of, and prior to, any human activity, (D) an unmodified human gene, as that gene exists in the human body, and (E) an unmodified natural material, as that material exists in nature.

PTAB Decisions

  • New Precedential PTAB Decisions
    • There are no new precedential PTAB decisions.
  • New Informative PTAB Decisions
    • Hulu, LLC v. Piranha Media Distribution, LLC, IPR2024-01252 & IPR2024-01253, Paper 27 (April 17, 2025) (designated: May 7, 2025) (vacating decision granting institution under § 314(a) when a district court has already found the challenged claims invalid under § 101).
  • New Director Review Decisions
    • Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, d/b/a onsemi v. Greenthread, LLC, IPR2023-01242, IPR2023-01243 & IPR2023-01244
      • Decisions subject to Director review – Paper 86 (February 24, 2025) (Final Written Decision), Paper 83 (February 19, 2025) (same), Paper 84 (February 24, 2025) (same)
      • Order Granting Director Review, Vacating the Final Written Decision, and Remanding to the Board for Further Proceedings – Paper 94 (Stewart April 24, 2025) (finding abuse of discretion "in denying discovery motions" because "Patent Owner raised more than a mere possibility that discovery would yield useful information [regarding privity] given that Petitioner was a supplier of a time-barred party, Intel").
    • Hulu, LLC v. Piranha Media Distribution, LLC, IPR2024-01252 & IPR2024-01253
      • Decisions subject to Director review – Paper 16 (March 4, 2025) (Decision Granting Institution of Inter Partes Review), Paper 15 (March 4, 2025) (same)
      • Order Granting Director Review, Vacating the Decision Granting Institution, and Denying Institution of Inter Partes Review – Paper 27 (Stewart April 17, 2025) (denying institution where district court had found claims invalid as ineligible subject matter under § 101 and noting "[i]n the event the Federal Circuit reverses the district court's decision, Petitioner may raise such invalidity arguments in the district court on remand").

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of David L. Cavanaugh
David L. Cavanaugh
Photo of Heather M. Petruzzi
Heather M. Petruzzi
Photo of Brian Lambson PhD
Brian Lambson PhD
Photo of Alexander Nemtzow
Alexander Nemtzow
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More