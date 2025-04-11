ARTICLE
11 April 2025

IP Corner® – April 2025 Edition

TC
Thompson Coburn LLP

Contributor

United States Intellectual Property
Brendan Bement,Steven Heinrich,Alex Weidner
+1 Authors
Welcome to the latest edition of IP Corner®. The IP team is excited to share intriguing cases, trending topics, and peculiar happenings in the world of intellectual property. If you have any ideas for future editions, please reach out to one of the editors below.

In this April edition, the team covers:

  • The evolving landscape of copyrightability for AI-generated works.
  • A significant jury decision where Nike prevailed against Lululemon's alleged shoe infringement.
  • Key trademark lessons learned from the Dewberry  opinion.
  • The potential impact of the new administration and DOGE shakeups on the USPTO.
  • The surprising possibility of the “Tarzan” swing infringing a patent.

Click here to read the latest edition of IP Corner®.

IP Corner® Authors:

Brendan Bement Steven HeinrichSylvia Turner, and Alex Weidner.

IP Corner® Editors:

Justin Mulligan, Sartouk MoussaviShoko NaruoMichael Parks, and Tom Polcyn.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Brendan Bement
Brendan Bement
Photo of Steven Heinrich
Steven Heinrich
Photo of Sylvia Turner
Sylvia Turner
Photo of Alex Weidner
Alex Weidner
