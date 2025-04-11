IP Corner® – April 2025 Edition

Welcome to the latest edition of IP Corner®. The IP team is excited to share intriguing cases, trending topics, and peculiar happenings in the world of intellectual property.

In this April edition, the team covers:

The evolving landscape of copyrightability for AI-generated works.

A significant jury decision where Nike prevailed against Lululemon's alleged shoe infringement.

Key trademark lessons learned from the Dewberry opinion.

The potential impact of the new administration and DOGE shakeups on the USPTO.

The surprising possibility of the “Tarzan” swing infringing a patent.

IP Corner® Authors:

Brendan Bement, Steven Heinrich, Sylvia Turner, and Alex Weidner.

IP Corner® Editors:

Justin Mulligan, Sartouk Moussavi, Shoko Naruo, Michael Parks, and Tom Polcyn.

