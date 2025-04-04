ARTICLE
4 April 2025

Luxury Ski Fashion | Fashion Law Network (Podcast)

Caldwell

Contributor

United States Intellectual Property
Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben
"Ski fashion" is one the season's hottest trends, even for brands that previously had no ties to winter sports. I discuss the top luxury ski fashion brands, with a focus on Moncler, and then provide a discussion and my legal analysis on a recent lawsuit Moncler filed against 175 online-store defendants for trademark infringement (Moncler S.p.A. v. abc2688793 et al. 1:23-cv-05378). Enjoy and thank you for listening!

Listen on Apple Podcast.

Listen on Spotify.

Kasia Zebrowska-Trauben
