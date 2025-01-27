The IP Of IP Urban Legends | The IP Of Everything Podcast - Episode 26

Is everything you've heard about IP true—or just a myth? Join our hosts as they delve into the world of intellectual property urban legends, separating fact from fiction. From the truth behind the "poor man's copyright" to whether Sierra Mist changed its name due to a social media influencer, we'll uncover what's real and what's not in the ever-evolving landscape of IP.

