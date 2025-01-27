ARTICLE
27 January 2025

The IP Of IP Urban Legends | The IP Of Everything Podcast - Episode 26

WB
Womble Bond Dickinson

Contributor

Womble Bond Dickinson logo
Explore Firm Details
Is everything you've heard about IP true—or just a myth? Join our hosts as they delve into the world of intellectual property urban legends, separating fact from fiction.
United States Intellectual Property
Jennifer A. Van Kirk and Aaron D. Johnson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Is everything you've heard about IP true—or just a myth? Join our hosts as they delve into the world of intellectual property urban legends, separating fact from fiction. From the truth behind the "poor man's copyright" to whether Sierra Mist changed its name due to a social media influencer, we'll uncover what's real and what's not in the ever-evolving landscape of IP.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jennifer A. Van Kirk
Jennifer A. Van Kirk
Photo of Aaron D. Johnson
Aaron D. Johnson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More