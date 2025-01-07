Don't Let It Slip Away: Protecting Intangible Business Assets

WHAT ASSETS ARE INTANGIBLE ASSETS?

"According to the IFRS, intangible assets are non-monetary assets without physical substance. Like all assets, intangible assets are expected to generate economic returns for the company in the future."

Identifiable and Unidentifiable Intangible Assets

"Identifiable intangible assets are those that can be separated from other assets and can even be sold by the company. They are assets such as intellectual property, patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade names. Software and other computer-related assets outside of hardware also classify them as identifiable intangible assets."

"Unidentifiable intangible assets are those that cannot be physically separated from the company. The most common unidentifiable intangible asset is goodwill."

TYPES OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS

Intellectual property

This includes:

Trade Secrets/Confidential Information

Inventions/Patents

Brands/Trademarks/Service Marks

Works of Authorship

Customer and Vendor relationships

Goodwill

Human Capital/Know-How: The skills, knowledge, and experience of a company's employees.

