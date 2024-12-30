Guide To The USPTO's Updated Filing Fees For 2025

Lloyd & Mousilli, a law firm founded on principles of client loyalty, personalized service, and outstanding results, offers expertise shaped by experience at leading national law firms and corporate legal departments. The firm serves a diverse clientele, from large corporations to small businesses and individuals, emphasizing a partnership approach that integrates deeply into clients' operations. Lloyd & Mousilli strives to deliver international legal expertise with a business-focused perspective, positioning itself as a trusted advisor and partner of choice for its clients.
The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is implementing a series of fee increases, which may impact the costs associated with filing and maintaining trademark applications. These new fees will take effect...
The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is
implementing a series of fee increases, which may impact the costs
associated with filing and maintaining trademark applications.
These new fees will take effect on January 18, 2025.
Application Filing Fees as of January 18, 2025 (WIPO
application fees will change as of February 18, 2025):
Possible additional charges for applications to register
trademarks:
Statement of Use fees for applications based on an intent to
use a mark in commerce:
Fees to Maintain Your Registration:
Petitions and Letters of Protest Fees:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.