30 December 2024

Guide To The USPTO's Updated Filing Fees For 2025

Lloyd & Mousilli

Lloyd & Mousilli, a law firm founded on principles of client loyalty, personalized service, and outstanding results, offers expertise shaped by experience at leading national law firms and corporate legal departments.

United States Intellectual Property
Rachael Dickson

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is implementing a series of fee increases, which may impact the costs associated with filing and maintaining trademark applications. These new fees will take effect on January 18, 2025.

Application Filing Fees as of January 18, 2025 (WIPO application fees will change as of February 18, 2025):

1562484.jpg

Possible additional charges for applications to register trademarks:

1562484a.jpg

Statement of Use fees for applications based on an intent to use a mark in commerce:

1562484b.jpg

Fees to Maintain Your Registration:

1562484b (1).jpg

Petitions and Letters of Protest Fees:

1562484d.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Rachael Dickson
