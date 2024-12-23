Special Re-Release: A Very Merry Trademark Battle (Video)

As we celebrate the holiday season, we thought we'd revisit one of our fun, festive episodes about singer/songwriter Elizabeth Chan, who successfully opposed Mariah Carey's attempt to register the trademark, "Queen of Christmas." Originally released as part of season three back in December 2022, Chan joins Partner Louis Tompros, former Associate Hailey Cherepon and co-host Felicia Ellsworth to discuss what opposing this trademark registration means for the freedom of expression of Chan and other holiday artists.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.