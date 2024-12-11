ARTICLE
Everything You Need To Know About The USPTO's TEAS And TEASi (Podcast) (Video)

In this podcast, Laura Johnson, partner at Finnegan chats with Jason Lott, Managing Attorney for Trademark Customer Outreach at the USPTO and Matthew Schwab, Senior Legal Administrator for Trademarks, Technologies...
United States Intellectual Property
In this podcast, Laura Johnson, partner at Finnegan chats with Jason Lott, Managing Attorney for Trademark Customer Outreach at the USPTO and Matthew Schwab, Senior Legal Administrator for Trademarks, Technologies, and Systems at the USPTO, about the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Center project which is replacing the current filing system known as the Trademark Electronic Application System or the TEAS filing system.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

