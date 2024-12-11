Everything You Need To Know About The USPTO's TEAS And TEASi (Podcast) (Video)

In this podcast, Laura Johnson, partner at Finnegan chats with Jason Lott, Managing Attorney for Trademark Customer Outreach at the USPTO and Matthew Schwab, Senior Legal Administrator for Trademarks, Technologies, and Systems at the USPTO, about the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Center project which is replacing the current filing system known as the Trademark Electronic Application System or the TEAS filing system.

