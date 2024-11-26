ARTICLE
26 November 2024

"Penn State Wins Trademark Case Over Retailer's Use Of Vintage Logos, Images" (Featured Quotes)

Marshall, Gerstein & Borun LLP

Marshall Gerstein Partner and Chair of our Trademarks & Copyrights Practice Tiffany Gehrke continues to provide her perspective on a closely watched trademark infringement case that recently...
United States Intellectual Property
Marshall Gerstein Partner and Chair of our Trademarks & Copyrights Practice Tiffany Gehrke continues to provide her perspective on a closely watched trademark infringement case that recently went to trial in a Pennsylvania federal court. The case Penn State v. Vintage Brand had significant implications for trademark owners. Ultimately, the court sided with the university.

"It addresses an important issue with trademark law — whether or not the mark owner is able to prevent third parties from using its marks on T-shirts and paraphernalia without permission," Tiffany told the Associated Press in an interview. The verdict, she said, maintains the status quo, while a victory for Vintage Brand "could have shaken things up."

The case highlights the importance of protecting your trademarks and monitoring trademark use in the marketplace to ensure your brand enjoys strong protection for years to come.

Read more about the article in the Associated Press.

