Trademark Scam Series #3: Intimidation

This is the third and final installment in a 3-post series on trademark scams. In our previous post, we tackled attorney identity theft on the trademark application side. For this post, we will address attorney identity theft for the purpose of enforcement-based scams.

The last thing any trademark holder wants to receive is a cease-and-desist letter from an attorney representing a brand that claims your mark is too similar to theirs. However, trademark holders can at least feel some relief that a number of these intimidating cease and desist letters are, in fact, fabricated shakedowns and not legitimate claims of trademark infringement.

All bark, no bite

Much like the USPTO impersonation emails discussed in Scam Series No.1, scammers have become quite adept at mimicking the formatting, letterheads, and even the writing style of law firms in these fake cease-and-desist letters. However, trademark holders can remain vigilant by evaluating the situation as follows:

1. Review the letter itself for obvious flaws.These could be spelling mistakes (more common than one might imagine),incomplete information about the supposed prior rights holder and their mark, or significant emphasis on urgency such as a 24-hour deadline.

2. Even if the letter seems to come from an attorney and legitimate firm, research both the attorney and the firm. Review any firm websites listed (e.g., the domain in the email address) for similar issues like typos, odd or missing information, AI-generated images, etc.Research the attorney who supposedly wrote the letter—look at their profile on the firm site and compare it to social media profiles like LinkedIn, reverse image search any headshots shown on the firm site, check the state bar to see if they're actually listed in the state the letter claims they're from, and see if any other information available online drastically differs from the information on the supposed firm's site.

3. Like any other product or service, check reviews for botted or fraudulent ratings. Are the reviews totally 1-sided (all 5stars)? Were all the reviews submitted around the same time? Are the re-recurring phrases in a number of the reviews? Ask yourself questions about what makes a reviewer legitimate and how some reviews may fall short.

Again in the same vein as the USPTO impersonation scams, a trademark holder should bring any letter claiming infringement to their own attorney for evaluation. If all the signs point to the letter being a scam, either the victim or their attorney can report the incident to the state bar where the letter supposedly originates from, report the issue via an online form for internet crimes at www.ic3.gov, or contact the victim's state attorney general.

