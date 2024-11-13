What's Brewing In Trademark Law: IP And The Craft Brewing/Distilling Industry (Video)

Welcome to the premiere of Reinhart's new podcast series, RIPL Effect. In this inaugural episode, Reinhart Shareholder Heidi Thole serves up industry insights, business-critical knowledge and actionable information that craft brewers, distillers or anyone else interested in trademarks can use to protect their own work and brands. Guest experts will also join Thole in future episodes to discuss trending topics and legal updates across a variety of different industries.

In this first episode, Thole looks into the world of trademarks, providing a comprehensive overview of what they are, how they work, and their importance in branding and marketing at the intersection of brewing and distilling. Thole also discusses the different types of trademarks that exist, their strength levels and the benefits of registering one. Additionally, she examines legal considerations such as trademark infringement and enforcement, and challenges like using a celebrity's likeness or copyrighted material in branding.

If you're a brewer, distiller or any other business owner/leader interested in learning more about how trademarks can affect you and your business, please contact Heidi Thole or your Reinhart attorney. The first episode is available on Apple Podcast, Spotify and YouTube.

