16 October 2024

USPTO To Terminate The After Final Consideration Pilot Program 2.0 On December 15, 2024

On October 1, 2024 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office announced a brief extension and then termination on December 15, 2024 of the After Final Consideration Pilot Program 2.0 ("AFCP 2.0"). In response to proposed new fees for participation in the AFCP 2.0, feedback from the public revealed an unwillingness to pay for the program. Stated differently, the program's benefit was not seen as being worth the added cost of participation. The AFCP 2.0 has been extended to December 14, 2024 to provide program users with reasonable time to adjust to the upcoming termination. The full official Notice published in the Federal Register may be viewed here.

