The Katten Kattwalk | Issue 27

The Katten Kattwalk discusses legal issues in the fashion industry affecting the trademarks, patents and copyrights associated with companies, brands and products.
In this issue:
- CFPB Issues Interpretive Rule Related to Certain 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Consumer Credit Products
- Should There Be a Right to Repair in Fashion?
- New York's Proposed 'Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act': Where It Stands Now
- Exploring Best Practices for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Advertising
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.