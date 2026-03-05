Trade Secrets – The Strategic Role Of Trade Secrets In IP Protection And How To Secure And Monitor Trade Secrets And Enforce Them Across Borders

- within Intellectual Property topic(s)
- in United States
- within Intellectual Property, Transport, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
- with Inhouse Counsel
- with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Trade secrets are the silent drivers of innovation and competitive advantage. Our four-part series looks at how businesses can protect, enforce, and leverage these critical assets in a rapidly evolving global and technological landscape:
- Unlocking competitive advantage: The strategic role of trade secrets in IP protection. Discover how trade secrets can give your business a lasting competitive edge. This article explores how, in the right circumstances, trade secrets offer flexible, cost-effective and globally adaptable protection, working alongside patents and other IP rights to safeguard innovation without public disclosure.
- Protecting what matters: How to secure and monitor your trade secrets. Trade secrets are among your most valuable assets, but are you doing enough to protect them? In this piece, we explore practical steps to safeguard confidential information, prevent misappropriation, and detect breaches before they damage your business.
- Enforcing Trade Secrets across borders: A comparative look at the UK, EU, US, Australia and China. Navigating the global maze of trade secret enforcement is no easy feat. This piece explores how businesses can protect their most valuable assets across the UK, EU, US, Australia, and China. From emergency relief to strategic forum selection, discover practical strategies for safeguarding confidential information globally.
- Trade secrets in the AI era: Navigating transparency under the EU AI Act. As the EU AI Act introduces sweeping transparency obligations, AI developers face a critical challenge: how to comply without sacrificing the confidentiality that gives trade secrets their core value.
Read more of our trade secrets content here (including our recent series of articles on trade secrets issues commissioned from us and published by IAM) and our dedicated Trade Secrets page here.
If you'd like to discuss trade secrets and their role in your IP strategy do contact any of the HSF Kramer IP teams in your jurisdiction and in particular any of the individuals below.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.