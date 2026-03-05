ARTICLE
5 March 2026

Trade Secrets – The Strategic Role Of Trade Secrets In IP Protection And How To Secure And Monitor Trade Secrets And Enforce Them Across Borders

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
Trade secrets are the silent drivers of innovation and competitive advantage. Our four-part series looks at how businesses can protect, enforce, and leverage these critical assets...
Worldwide Intellectual Property
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • in United States
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Transport, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries

Trade secrets are the silent drivers of innovation and competitive advantage. Our four-part series looks at how businesses can protect, enforce, and leverage these critical assets in a rapidly evolving global and technological landscape:

Read more of our trade secrets content here (including our recent series of articles on trade secrets issues commissioned from us and published by IAM) and our dedicated Trade Secrets page here.

If you'd like to discuss trade secrets and their role in your IP strategy do contact any of the HSF Kramer IP teams in your jurisdiction and in particular any of the individuals below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More