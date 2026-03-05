Trade Secrets – The Strategic Role Of Trade Secrets In IP Protection And How To Secure And Monitor Trade Secrets And Enforce Them Across Borders

Trade secrets are the silent drivers of innovation and competitive advantage. Our four-part series looks at how businesses can protect, enforce, and leverage these critical assets in a rapidly evolving global and technological landscape:

Read more of our trade secrets content here (including our recent series of articles on trade secrets issues commissioned from us and published by IAM) and our dedicated Trade Secrets page here.

If you'd like to discuss trade secrets and their role in your IP strategy do contact any of the HSF Kramer IP teams in your jurisdiction and in particular any of the individuals below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.