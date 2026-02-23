Should Your Startup Register Software Copyrights?

If you're leading a high-tech startup, your source code is likely among your most valuable assets. Based on instinct or suggestions from investors or others, many founders often wonder whether to register claims of copyright in their software with the U.S. Copyright Office

If you're leading a high-tech startup, your source code is likely among your most valuable assets. Based on instinct or suggestions from investors or others, many founders often wonder whether to register claims of copyright in their software with the U.S. Copyright Office. While copyright protection arises automatically upon the creation of software, and the registration process can seem arcane and bureaucratic, relying on automatic versus registered protection is vastly different when disputes arise.

Key Benefits of Registration in Disputes

Without registration, you cannot file a federal lawsuit for copyright infringement. Even if a competitor has blatantly copied your code, a registration certificate (or a refusal to register) is the ticket for admission through the courthouse doors. Significantly, if you register before infringement occurs, or within three months of the software's first publication, in a dispute, you can demand statutory damages (up to $150,000 per work for willful infringement) and attorneys' fees. Critically, statutory damages do not require proof that the amount demanded bears any relationship to your company's financial performance or the value of the work. Instead, the court simply determines the number of infringing copies that the defendant made and multiples it by a selected statutory damages amount. Without timely registration, you must prove your actual damages and the infringer's profits, a far more difficult and often less rewarding endeavor.

For venture-backed startups, there's another consideration: due diligence. Sophisticated investors and acquirers will examine your IP portfolio, and a clean chain of copyright registrations signals that your company takes intellectual property seriously. Conversely, a complete absence of registrations raises questions about asset protection and corporate governance.

Here's what you need to know about building a sound registration strategy.

The Versioning Chain Problem

Copyright registration for software often isn't a one-time event; it's an ongoing obligation that compounds with each release. An example, when you release software Version 5.0, you cannot simply register that version in isolation. Instead, the Copyright Office requires that each new registration application must reference prior registered versions as "preexisting works." This means you must first obtain registration certificates for Versions 1.0 through 4.0, building a documented chain of authorship from inception. Furthermore, the protection given by each registration only covers the delta between it and the next earlier registration.

The mechanics work like this: when you file an application for Version 2.0, you must identify Version 1.0 as a preexisting work and provide its registration number. You must then describe what new material appears in Version 2.0 that distinguishes it from its predecessor. This process repeats for each subsequent version. Version 3.0 references Version 2.0, Version 4.0 references Version 3.0, and so on. Each certificate in the chain depends on the one before it.

This creates a practical problem: you cannot register Version 5.0 until Version 4.0's registration is complete, and you cannot register Version 4.0 until Version 3.0's registration is complete. Given standard Copyright Office processing times of two to six months per application, building a complete chain for a mature codebase can take years if you work sequentially. And the key is not waiting, but registering Version 1 promptly.

For startups that have been shipping code for years without registrations, this creates a significant backlog. The practical advice: start now. Register your earliest identifiable version first, then work forward systematically. Some practitioners submit multiple applications simultaneously, estimating registration numbers for pending applications when referencing preexisting works, though this approach carries risks if applications are processed out of order or rejected. A more conservative approach is sequential filing, accepting the longer timeline in exchange for certainty.

You do not need to register every minor point release. Focus on major versions that represent substantial new copyrightable expression. Registering Version 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, and so forth is typically sufficient; you need not separately register 2.1, 2.2, and 2.3 unless those releases contain significant new material you wish to protect independently. Work with your engineering leadership to identify which releases represent meaningful milestones warranting separate registration. This approach makes sense because in an infringement dispute, you must prove that the defendant's software is "substantially similar" to the subject matter of your registration. If you registered Version 2.0, and the defendant copied 2.3, their copy is likely substantially similar to your registration.

Documenting Version Differences

Each application requires you to identify what new copyrightable material appears in that version; this is considerably harder than it sounds. The Copyright Office application asks you to describe the "new material" that appears in this version and to identify what portions are "excluded" as preexisting material. For software, this means explaining how Version 2.0 differs from 1.0, what code was added or substantially rewritten, and what remains unchanged.

This demands institutional memory and good version control hygiene. If your founding engineers have departed and your git history is a tangle of squashed commits and force-pushes, reconstructing what code existed in "Version 1.0" three years ago becomes an archaeological expedition. Even with perfect version control, the question of what constitutes copyrightable "new material" requires judgment. Is a refactored module that accomplishes the same function "new" material? What about bug fixes that change only a few lines? The Copyright Office does not require line-by-line accounting, but your description should be substantively accurate.

Work with your engineering team to identify meaningful release tags or commits that correspond to shipped versions. Ideally, your repository tagging conventions already mark releases clearly (e.g.,v1.0.0,v2.0.0). If not, correlate release dates with commit history, deployment logs, or App Store or distribution records to identify the relevant snapshots.

For each version, document new features, refactored modules, and substantial code additions. A brief written summary, even in just a few paragraphs per version, will prove invaluable when completing applications. Consider including information such as new functional modules or services added, significant rewrites or architectural changes, new user interface components, integration of new third-party libraries (noting that third-party code is excluded from your claim), and the approximate percentage of codebase that is new versus carried forward.

This documentation serves a dual purpose. First, it makes completing the Copyright Office application straightforward. Second, it creates a contemporaneous record that may prove valuable in future disputes, demonstrating what your company created and when.

The Deposit Material Puzzle

The Copyright Office requires deposit material—a copy of the work being registered—to accompany each application. For software, the standard deposit requirement is the first and last 25 pages of source code, reproduced in a form visually perceptible without machine assistance (i.e., printed or PDF, not compiled binaries). This 50-page sample is intended to allow the Copyright Office to identify copyrightable expression and to serve as a record of what was registered.

But what does "first" and "last" mean for a modern repository containing dozens or hundreds of files spread across nested directories? The Copyright Office's regulations were drafted in an era when software often consisted of a single continuous file, and they provide little guidance on contemporary software preparation and repository conventions. This ambiguity creates both flexibility and uncertainty. Some reasonable approaches include:

Alphabetical ordering. Concatenate all source files in alphabetical order by filepath, then extract the first and last 25 pages from the resulting document. This approach is simple, repeatable, and defensible. It requires no subjective judgments about code importance. The downside is that alphabetical ordering may result in deposits that capture ancillary files (configuration, tests, utilities) rather than core application logic.

Entry-point ordering. Start with your main entry point file (e.g.,main.py,index.js,App.swift, orProgram.cs) and proceed through files in logical dependency order—that is, the order in which modules are imported or called. This approach is more likely to capture substantively important code in the "first" pages. The "last" pages might then consist of utility modules, helpers, or less central components that appear later in the dependency graph.

Directory-based ordering. Some practitioners order files by directory structure, beginning with root-level files, then proceeding through subdirectories alphabetically or by architectural significance (e.g.,/src/corebefore/src/utils). This can produce coherent deposits that reflect your application's organization.

Chronological ordering. Order files by creation date or last-modified date within the relevant version. The "first" pages would then capture your oldest code (foundational modules), while the "last" pages capture your newest additions. This can be particularly useful for derivative work registrations, as the "last" pages are more likely to represent new material.

Practical implementation. Regardless of methodology, you'll need to produce a single concatenated document from your source files. A simple script can traverse your repository, concatenate files in your chosen order, add filename headers for clarity, and output a PDF. Exclude binary files, third-party dependencies (e.g.,node_modules,vendor), generated code, and build artifacts. Include only files over which you claim authorship.

Document your methodology. Whatever approach you choose, record it consistently. Create a brief written policy describing your ordering convention and apply it uniformly across all registrations. The Copyright Office does not prescribe a specific ordering method, but should your registration ever be challenged, you'll want to demonstrate that your approach was reasonable, repeatable, and defensible—not cherry-picked to obscure weaknesses in your claim.

Trade secret considerations. Remember that deposited materials become part of the Copyright Office's records and may be publicly accessible. If your source code contains trade secrets, you may request "special relief" to deposit less than the full 50 pages, or to block out trade secret portions, or to deposit object code with a limited source code sample. Consult with IP counsel before depositing code that contains genuinely sensitive algorithms or proprietary logic.

Archive the deposit material. Save a copy, in a legal file or with your IP counsel, of what was submitted. You may need to show it to a court or adversary in a dispute.

Understanding Copyright Office Processing Times

One factor many startups overlook is timing. Standard Copyright Office processing times vary significantly depending on how you file, the complexity of your claim, and whether the Office needs to correspond with you about your application.

For electronic applications submitted through the Copyright Office's online system with uploaded digital deposits, processing times for straightforward claims currently average 1 to 4 months. The Copyright Office publishes updated processing time estimates on its website, and these fluctuate based on application volume and staffing. During periods of high volume or budget constraints, processing times extend; during quieter periods, they may shorten.

Several factors can extend processing time beyond the baseline. If the Copyright Office examiner identifies issues with your application, such as unclear ownership claims, questions about the nature of the work, or incomplete information about preexisting material, you'll receive correspondence requesting clarification. Each round of correspondence adds weeks or months to the process. Paper applications filed by mail take substantially longer than electronic filings, often six months or more. Applications requiring mailed physical deposits rather than uploaded files also face longer timelines due to mail handling and physical processing.

For software registrations specifically, claims involving complex derivative work chains or unusual deposit arrangements may receive additional scrutiny. If your description of new material is vague or inconsistent with your deposit, expect examiner questions.

These timelines matter strategically. First, remember that your copyright protection dates from creation, not registration, but your ability to sue, recover statutory damages, and claim attorneys' fees depends on registration timing. If you register before infringement begins or within three months of publication, you preserve full remedies. If you register after infringement has already occurred, you're limited to actual damages. Second, if you're building a version chain, sequential processing means delays compound. A backlog of five unregistered versions, processed sequentially at 3-month intervals, takes well over a year to fully resolve. Plan accordingly and begin the registration process well before you anticipate needing the certificates.

Expedited Registration: Special Handling

What happens when you need a registration certificate urgently—say, for pending litigation, to meet a critical contract deadline, or to satisfy acquisition due diligence requirements? The Copyright Office offers "special handling," an expedited examination process for applicants with compelling, time-sensitive reasons. Special handling is not available simply because you want faster service. The Copyright Office grants expedited processing only in specific circumstances:

Pending or prospective litigation. If you need the registration to file or respond to a lawsuit, or if litigation is reasonably anticipated, you may request special handling. You'll need to explain the nature of the dispute and the deadline you face. This is the most common basis for software-related special handling requests.

Customs matters. If you need a registration to record your copyright with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to block infringing imports, special handling may be available.

Contract or publishing deadlines. If a contractual obligation requires a registration certificate by a specific date—for example, an acquisition agreement with IP registration representations, or a licensing deal contingent on registered rights—you may request special handling. You should be prepared to provide documentation of the deadline.

To request special handling, you must submit a formal written request that explains your circumstances and justifies the need for expedited processing. The Copyright Office reviews each request individually and may deny it based on workload, budget constraints, or insufficient justification. A denied request simply proceeds through normal processing channels.

The fee for special handling is currently $800 per claim, in addition to the standard registration filing fee, which varies by application type but is typically $45-$65 for electronic filings of single works. In exchange for the fee and approved justification, the Copyright Office will attempt to examine your claim within five working days after accepting your special handling request. No guarantee is made that the examination will be completed within this timeframe. If the examiner identifies issues requiring correspondence, the process extends, but the Office prioritizes these requests, and most are resolved quickly.

For startups, special handling is most commonly invoked in two scenarios. First, when facing active or imminent infringement and needing to file suit quickly, special handling can compress the registration timeline from months to days, enabling rapid enforcement action. Second, during acquisition due diligence, when a sophisticated buyer's IP audit reveals gaps in your registration portfolio, special handling can address them before closing. The $800 fee is trivial compared to the deal value or litigation stakes.

One important caveat: special handling accelerates examination, but it cannot cure substantive defects in your application. If your claim is problematic with unclear authorship, a deficient deposit, or questionable copyrightability, then expedited review will simply surface those issues faster. Ensure your application is complete and well-prepared before requesting special handling, as correspondence delays undermine the entire purpose of expedition.

Start Building Your Portfolio Today

Copyright registration is inexpensive insurance for your codebase, costing only modest filing fees while preserving remedies worth potentially millions in an infringement dispute. But, like all insurance, it only works if you have it in place before you need it. Here are the key takeaways for startup leaders:

Establish a registration cadence. Whether quarterly, with each major release, or at another interval that matches your development cycle, build copyright registration into your standard operating procedures. Assign responsibility to a specific person, whether in-house counsel, your office manager, or outside IP counsel, and treat it as a recurring compliance obligation.

Start with Version 1.0 and work forward. If you have a backlog of unregistered versions, begin with the earliest and proceed chronologically. Accept that building a complete chain takes time, and start now rather than waiting for a "better" moment.

Maintain version documentation. For each major release, document what new material it contains and how it differs from its predecessor. This contemporaneous record simplifies future applications and strengthens your evidentiary position.

Adopt a consistent deposit methodology. Choose a reasonable method for determining "first" and "last" pages of source code, document that method in writing, and apply it uniformly. Consistency demonstrates good faith and procedural rigor.

Budget for special handling when necessary. If you face litigation or a time-sensitive transaction, keep in mind that expedited registration is available for an additional fee. Factor this option into your enforcement and deal-planning strategies.

Consult IP counsel for complex situations. While straightforward registrations can often be handled administratively, complex derivative work chains, joint authorship issues, work-for-hire questions, or trade secret concerns warrant professional guidance.

Your future litigation counsel—and your investors, acquirers, and board members—will thank you for building a clean, well-documented copyright portfolio.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.