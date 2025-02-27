ARTICLE
27 February 2025

Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 74: First-To-File Rule, Res Judicata, And Statute Of Limitations (Podcast)

You are invited to listen to Episode 74 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "First-to-File Rule, Res Judicata, and Statute of Limitations."
Jordan D. Grotzinger

This month, Jordan Grotzinger discusses how courts apply the first-to-file rule after a "race to the courthouse" and addresses cases involving the doctrine of res judicata and statute of limitations.

Transcript

