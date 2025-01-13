Case Study: Payment Systems Expert Needed For Trade Secret Dispute Between Technology Companies

The Complaint: Trade Secret Misappropriation Alleged by a Payment Technology Company

In a trade secret case filed in federal court, the plaintiff, a payment technology company, alleged that former senior executives misappropriated proprietary information before their termination. The complaint alleged that the executives downloaded extensive company data shortly before leaving the company, including business documents, customer information, and other confidential materials. Additionally, one executive allegedly retained company-issued equipment containing proprietary source code.

Within a year after leaving the plaintiff company, the former executives established a new company in direct competition. The defendants' company developed a payment platform that allegedly incorporated and mimicked key features of the plaintiff's software. Though the defendants did not publicly disclose these features on their company website, they offered some for free or at heavily discounted rates. The defendant's company also allegedly targeted the plaintiff's customer base and hired several key employees from the plaintiff's company, including engineers who had worked on the original software platform.

The Ask: A Payment Systems Expert with Technical and Trade Secret Experience

The plaintiff approached WIT to provide an expert with deep technical expertise in software development and platform architecture. They sought an expert with a master's degree or higher in computer science, cryptography, or mathematics/statistics, with strong capabilities in analyzing web and mobile applications. They also wanted an expert with comprehensive knowledge of software development, including front-end and back-end technologies, and database systems experience.

Beyond technical expertise, the expert should have experience in trade secret litigation, software disputes, and testifying in depositions or trials. The expert would be asked to perform forensic analysis, including identifying file activity, such as timestamps, transfers, and modifications, to support the case's evidentiary needs. The complexity of this case required someone who could analyze competing software platforms for potential misappropriation while clearly explaining technical concepts to non-technical audiences.

Experience testifying in federal court was particularly valuable given the venue and nature of the dispute. While not a primary requirement, familiarity with the logistics industry would provide helpful context for understanding the business environment and software applications.

How WIT Was Able to Meet the Expert Need

WIT actively recruited a diverse group of leading experts to support our clients in anticipation of an influx of financial technology disputes. For this case, WIT recommended an expert with both the advanced technical credentials and litigation experience required for this case. The expert holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science and brings over 20 years of experience in software development and systems architecture. His background included deep technical knowledge of software platforms and development frameworks, and experience performing forensic analyses of file activities and data transfers.

As a seasoned expert witness, he has testified in multiple software trade secret disputes, participating in both depositions and trials. His combined expertise in software architecture and forensic analysis enabled him to evaluate the technical implementation of competing platforms and investigate the alleged transfer of proprietary information.

The expert's academic and industry experience positioned him to bridge complex technical concepts with legal requirements, making him particularly effective at analyzing competing software platforms while clearly explaining findings to non-technical audiences. His background in evaluating software architectures and development processes provided the necessary foundation for analyzing the potential misappropriation of trade secrets in this case.

How WIT's Experts Can Assist in Trade Secret Disputes

WIT represents experts across technology and life sciences industries, creating specialized teams to address evolving litigation needs in these sectors. Our expertise spans a range of matters, including trade secrets, patent infringement, antitrust disputes, breach of contract, and securities. In trade secret cases specifically, whether involving source code, data analysis, manufacturing processes, or scientific innovations, WIT's experts provide the critical insights and clarity required for high-stakes disputes.

