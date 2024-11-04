Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 70: The First Circuit Addresses Two States' Competing Noncompete Policies

You are invited to listen to Episode 70 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "The First Circuit Addresses Two States' Competing Noncompete Policies."

In this episode, co-host Gregory Bombard, a Shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Boston office, joins Jordan Grotzinger to discuss a federal Court of Appeals decision addressing Massachusetts' and California's competing public policies on the enforcement of noncompete agreements.

