ARTICLE
4 November 2024

Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, Episode 70: The First Circuit Addresses Two States' Competing Noncompete Policies

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

You are invited to listen to Episode 70 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "The First Circuit Addresses Two States' Competing Noncompete Policies."
United States Intellectual Property
Photo of Jordan D. Grotzinger
Photo of Gregory S. Bombard
Authors

In this episode, co-host Gregory Bombard, a Shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Boston office, joins Jordan Grotzinger to discuss a federal Court of Appeals decision addressing Massachusetts' and California's competing public policies on the enforcement of noncompete agreements.

Attachments

Authors
Photo of Jordan D. Grotzinger
Jordan D. Grotzinger
Photo of Gregory S. Bombard
Gregory S. Bombard
