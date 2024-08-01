ARTICLE
1 August 2024

Navigating The FTC's New Frontier: The Reflection Of Intellectual Property And Ownership Interests On Restrictive Covenants - Part Two (Video)

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan recently hosted a special two-part event series, "Navigating the FTC's New Frontier: The Reflection of Intellectual Property and Ownership Interests on Restrictive Covenants," where our distinguished presenters...
United States Intellectual Property
Authors
Buchanan recently hosted a special two-part event series, "Navigating the FTC's New Frontier: The Reflection of Intellectual Property and Ownership Interests on Restrictive Covenants," where our distinguished presenters delved into the FTC Final Rule to ban almost all post-employment and non-compete agreements.

During session two of the series, "Business Reimagined: FTC Rules and Workforce Dynamics," attendees heard from Buchanan's Carrie Amezcua, Christopher Blaszkowski, Jaime Tuite and Adam Wicks. Drawing upon their backgrounds across litigation, intellectual property, labor & employment and corporate law, the speakers addressed:

  1. The Final Rule from the FTC.
  2. The impact of the current district court challenges to the FTC Final Rule.
  3. The intellectual property concerns of protecting trade secrets, inventions, and other confidential information that drives companies' value.
  4. Exceptions to the Final Rule, including ownership interests.
  5. The practical employment/business considerations to a company's agreements, policies, and processes.

Our presenters provided the latest developments with the anticipated, potential injunction decision in the consolidated case brought by Ryan LLC and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to be issued on or about July 3, 2024.

Learn about part-one of this series by clicking here.

View the recording here or below.

