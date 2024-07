You are invited to listen to Episode 67 of Greenberg Traurig's Trade Secret Law Evolution Podcast, "Extraterritorial Application of the Defend Trade Secrets Act."

In this episode, Jordan Grotzinger discusses a Seventh Circuit decision in a case of first impression over whether the DTSA applies outside the United States.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.