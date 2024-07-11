ARTICLE
11 July 2024

Non-Competes No More? What Businesses Should Do To Protect Trade Secrets And Confidential Information Now

Authors
Member Geri Haight and Associate Danielle Bereznay published an article in Mealey's Litigation Report focused on what businesses should do to protect trade secrets and confidential information.

The authors write, "Increasing complexity in administering non-competes across a multistate workforce coupled with the looming threat of the FTC's ban highlight the importance of employee confidentiality and non-solicitation obligations, as well as the need to evaluate existing policies and practices to identify and address existing gaps in securing proprietary information and trade secrets."

SOURCE

MEALEY'S LITIGATION REPORT

Authors
Geri L. Haight
Danielle Bereznay
