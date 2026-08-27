OMB Overhauls Federal Cyber Logging Requirements, Providing Clarity For Private Sector

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently published a Logging Reference Architecture (LRA) for federal agencies, as directed by Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Memorandum M-26-14, Ensuring Effective and Efficient Agency Logging and Network Visibility to Defend Against Evolving Cyber Threats. The May 22, 2026 Memorandum makes significant modifications to cybersecurity logging requirements for federal Executive branch agencies as the Trump Administration tries to bolster agencies’ abilities to “combat cyber enemies.” As the new OMB Memorandum notes, threat actors have increasingly used automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate attacks against critical systems, which can enable them to gain access and remain undetected for a substantial period of time. Rapid detection and response are key factors in mitigating the risk posed by the increased malicious use of AI and intensifying digital threats.

The rollout of the revised adaptive framework for federal agencies is an opportune moment for private-sector entities to evaluate their own log retention and incident response strategies. While the Memorandum and LRA are binding only on the federal government, the requirements set an important benchmark for possible private-sector standards.

Notably, M-26-14 promotes a flexible, risk-based approach and shortens recommended retention periods when compared with previous OMB guidance, indicating potential shifting expectations for government contractors and critical infrastructure organizations, among others. Because the U.S. government has historically provided limited guidance on optimal log retention periods, the recommendations in M-26-14 can serve as an important reference point for private-sector organizations as they evaluate storage costs and relevant retention schedules.

Operational Capabilities

Logging is a core cybersecurity activity – for example, logs support key outcomes in the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0, such as monitoring, and are critical in incident response analyses. Many organizations have wrestled with balancing the cost of extended log storage against the necessity of having robust data for incident response forensics. M-26-14 addresses this tension directly by acknowledging that infinite log collection is neither cost-effective nor operationally viable. OMB has also rescinded a 2021 memo, M-21-31, that established baselines of 12 months of active storage and 18 months of “cold” storage for designated categories of priority logs.

The new Memorandum introduces a flexible framework that reduces mandatory retention to six months of actively searchable data and 12 months of retrievable data, while notably permitting decentralized storage models. The Memorandum reorganizes logging expectations around two operational capabilities:

Continuous Event Monitoring (CEM) : Real-time ingestion and detection designed to flag anomalous activity as it occurs; and

: Real-time ingestion and detection designed to flag anomalous activity as it occurs; and Threat Hunting, Investigation, Response, and Forensics (THIRF): Deeper log retention that enables forensic teams to reconstruct attack chains and map lateral movement post-compromise.

In alignment with the objectives of M-26-14, the LRA provides guidance on how to achieve priority logging that supports continuous event monitoring, threat hunting, incident response, and forensics.

Implications for the Private Sector

For private-sector organizations, M-26-14 fills a significant gap in authoritative guidance. Other frameworks on log management, such as NIST Special Publication 800-92, have not seen meaningful updates in two decades. M-26-14 therefore is an important signpost as to what constitutes a “reasonable” approach to logging in today’s threat landscape. The LRA can be used as a guide by the private sector to update enterprise logging strategies to help security teams rapidly detect and respond to cyber incidents.

Without sufficient logging and the security telemetry generated by endpoints, networks, identity systems, and security monitoring tools, organizations are frequently unable to forensically reconstruct an attacker’s path through authentication events, privilege escalations, and network sessions. This has led some regulators, such as New York’s Department of Financial Services, to mandate the use of centralized logging solutions for some of their largest and most significant regulated entities. In a cybersecurity incident, not having usable logs can complicate or outright thwart a forensic investigation, making it much more difficult to assess potential legal exposure and comply with regulatory reporting mandates, including cyber incident reporting requirements.

Looking Ahead

Organizations should not wait for an active cyber incident to find out what they have been logging. Especially in light of the new OMB Memorandum, which, while not binding on the private sector, is likely to be a benchmark or de facto standard of care, organizations should review their logging practices now and think about making proactive changes in advance. Specifically, to prepare, consider taking the following steps:

Assess Current Inventories : Evaluate existing log retention policies against the M-26-14 framework and consider whether existing capabilities support both event monitoring and incident response activities.

: Evaluate existing log retention policies against the M-26-14 framework and consider whether existing capabilities support both event monitoring and incident response activities. Consider CISA’s LRA : Review the CISA Logging Reference Architecture for additional technical insights that could inform your internal data architecture.

: Review the CISA Logging Reference Architecture for additional technical insights that could inform your internal data architecture. Align Retention with Incident Response: Ensure your retention timelines match the practical needs of your forensic and incident response teams, and consider moving away from storing low-value data if there is no business or regulatory reason to do so. M-26-14’s flexible and risk-based approach suggests that there is ample room for organizations to customize approaches based on their operational needs and risk profile.

While M-26-14 establishes the minimum logging baselines for agencies, the LRA is instructive as a common reference guide to support the strategic development of an enterprise logging plan.

The new OMB Memorandum and LRA set forth important non-binding guidance for the private sector to help establish standardized logging retention policies that are more reasonable for the current threat environment and cost structures. Organizations should consider comparing their current logging practices against the M-26-14 framework as part of their risk-based approach to evolving cyber threats.