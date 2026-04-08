Liberating The Department Of Homeland Security From The Democrat-Caused Shutdown (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide pay and benefits to all DHS employees during the ongoing shutdown by reallocating...

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Directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide pay and benefits to all DHS employees during the ongoing shutdown by reallocating available funds, citing an emergency situation affecting national security and agency operations.

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