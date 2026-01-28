Continuance Of The Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council (Trump EO Tracker)

Extends the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council through March 25, 2026, and continues the interagency body established to assess FEMA's structure, performance and disaster response capabilities. Assigns the Secretary of Homeland Security responsibility for administering the Council under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (P.L. 92-463) while preserving existing agency authorities, budgetary controls and legal limitations.

Trump Executive Order - Continuance of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council

