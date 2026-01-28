ARTICLE
28 January 2026

Continuance Of The Federal Emergency Management Agency Review Council (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

United States Government, Public Sector
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Extends the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council through March 25, 2026, and continues the interagency body established to assess FEMA's structure, performance and disaster response capabilities. Assigns the Secretary of Homeland Security responsibility for administering the Council under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (P.L. 92-463) while preserving existing agency authorities, budgetary controls and legal limitations.

Additional Documentation

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
