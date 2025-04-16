ARTICLE
16 April 2025

Military Mission For Sealing The Southern Border Of The United States And Repelling Invasions

Orders the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of the Interior, the Secretary of Agriculture and the Secretary of Homeland Security to provide for the use and jurisdiction by the Department of Defense over such Federal lands, including the Roosevelt Reservation and excluding Federal Indian Reservations, that are reasonably necessary to enable military activities to seal the southern border from unlawful entry. The activities will occur on a military installation under the jurisdiction of the Department of Defense and for the designation of such Federal lands as National Defense Areas by the Secretary of Defense.

The Secretary of the Interior shall allow the Secretary of Defense to use those portions of the Roosevelt Reservation not yet transferred or withdrawn. At any time, the Secretary of Defense may extend activities under this memorandum to additional Federal lands along the southern border in coordination with the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Assistant to the President and Homeland Security Advisor and other executive departments and agencies as appropriate.

