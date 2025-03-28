Preserving And Protecting The Integrity Of American Elections (Trump EO Tracker)

Enforce the Federal prohibition on foreign nationals voting in Federal elections. Requires documentary proof of United States citizenship and for verification from a State or local official for national mail voter registration.

The Commissioner of Social Security shall take all appropriate action to make available the Social Security Number Verification Service, the Death Master File, and any other Federal databases containing relevant information to all State and local election officials engaged in verifying the eligibility of individuals registering to vote or who are already registered. The Election Assistance Commission shall take all appropriate action to cease providing Federal funds to States that do not comply with the Federal laws set forth.

Orders the Attorney General to enter into information-sharing agreements, to the maximum extent possible, with the chief State election official or multi-member agency of each State to provide the Department of Justice with detailed information on all suspected violations of State and Federal election laws discovered by State officials.

Also orders the Secretary of Homeland Security to coordinate with the Election Assistance Commission to review and report on the security of all electronic systems used in the voter registration and voting process.

