Addressing The Threat To National Security From Imports Of Timber, Lumber (Trump EO Tracker)

The executive order directs the Secretary of Commerce to conduct an investigation pursuant to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 regarding "the effects on the national security of imports of timber, lumber, and their derivative products," such as "paper products, furniture, and cabinetry." In undertaking this investigation, the President ordered the Secretary of Commerce to consider the following factors:

the current and projected demand for timber and lumber in the United States;

the extent to which domestic production of timber and lumber can meet domestic demand;

the role of foreign supply chains, particularly of major exporters, in meeting United States timber and lumber demand;

the impact of foreign government subsidies and predatory trade practices on United States timber, lumber, and derivative product industry competitiveness;

the feasibility of increasing domestic timber and lumber capacity to reduce imports; and

the impact of current trade policies on domestic timber, lumber, and derivative product production, and whether additional measures, including tariffs or quotas, are necessary to protect national security.

The executive order directs the Secretary of Commerce to consult with the Secretary of Defense and the heads of other relevant agencies. The Secretary of Commerce must submit a report with his findings to the President within 270 days of the date of the executive order, along with any recommendations to mitigate any threats caused by the investigated imports. The executive order contemplates that the proposed remedial actions may include "potential tariffs, export controls, or incentives to increase domestic production." The executive order also solicits "policy recommendations" from the Secretary of Commerce "for strengthening the United States timber and lumber supply chain through strategic investments and permitting reforms."

If the Secretary of Commerce determines that the investigated imports threaten to impair the national security, the President will have 90 days to determine whether he concurs with the finding and what actions are appropriate to address the threat.

Deadline as stated in original EO: Within 270 days after the date of this order.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.