Executive Order: Clarifying The Military's Role In Protecting The Territorial Integrity Of The United States

Executive Summary

This executive order clarifies the military's role in securing the U.S. borders against threats of invasion, unlawful forays by foreign nationals into the U.S. and other transnational criminal activities that threaten the nation's peace, harmony and tranquility. The order outlines actions for the secretary of defense and U.S. Armed Forces to take to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the U.S. along its national borders. This order shall not affect the authority of executive departments or agencies granted by law or the functions of the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) relating to budgetary, administrative or legislative proposals.

Policy Actions