Executive Order: Clarifying The Military's Role In Protecting The Territorial Integrity Of The United States

Executive Summary
This executive order clarifies the military's role in securing the U.S. borders against threats of invasion, unlawful forays by foreign nationals into the U.S. and other transnational criminal activities that threaten the nation's peace, harmony and tranquility. The order outlines actions for the secretary of defense and U.S. Armed Forces to take to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the U.S. along its national borders. This order shall not affect the authority of executive departments or agencies granted by law or the functions of the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) relating to budgetary, administrative or legislative proposals.
Policy Actions
- The secretary of defense shall deliver a revision to the Unified Command Plan that assigns United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) the mission to seal the borders and maintain the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the U.S. within 10 days of the order's issue.
- USNORTHCOM shall repel forms of invasion, including unlawful mass migration, narcotics trafficking, human smuggling and trafficking, and other criminal activities.
- The secretary of defense shall add the following to Contingency Planning Guidance and Guidance for the Employment of the Force:
-
- A Level 3 planning requirement for USNORTHCOM to seal the borders and maintain the security of the U.S. by preventing unlawful mass migration, drug trafficking and other criminal activities within 30 days.
- A campaign planning requirement for USNORTHCOM to provide southern border security and prevent unlawful mass migration, drug trafficking and other criminal activities within 30 days.
- Continuous assessment of all available options to prevent mass unlawful migration and protect the security of the border.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.