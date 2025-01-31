ARTICLE
Executive Order: Designating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists

This executive order initiates the process of designating certain international cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) to address the rise in violence and terror across the western hemisphere and the proliferation of dangerous drugs, criminals and gangs into the U.S. through the southern border.
Executive Summary

This executive order initiates the process of designating certain international cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) to address the rise in violence and terror across the western hemisphere and the proliferation of dangerous drugs, criminals and gangs into the U.S. through the southern border. The order declares a national emergency, under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to address the threat from cartels.

Policy Actions

  • Creates a process to designate certain international cartels and organizations, like Tren de Aragua and MS-13, as FTOs
  • Declares that the U.S. must eliminate the presence of certain international cartels and organizations within the U.S. to protect the American people
    • The secretary of state, in consultation with the secretary of the treasury, U.S. attorney general, secretary of homeland security and director of national intelligence, must, within 14 days, make a recommendation regarding the designation of any cartel or criminal organization as an FTO.
    • The U.S. attorney general and secretary of homeland security, in consultation with the secretary of state, must within 14 days make operational preparations for any decision the president makes concerning the invocation of the Alien Enemies Act.

