Executive Order: Protecting The United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security And Public Safety Threats

Executive Summary

This executive order increases vigilance in vetting and screening standards concerning immigration and visa-issuance across federal agencies. The secretary of state, U.S. attorney general, secretary of homeland security and director of national intelligence shall identify countries that warrant suspension of admission from its nationals and re-evaluate immigration programs to create stricter uniform baseline rules that protect the safety and security of the American people. Nothing in this order will affect the authority of an executive department/agency or the functions of the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) relating to budgetary, administrative or legislative proposals.

Policy Actions

The secretary of state, U.S. attorney general, the secretary of homeland security and director of national intelligence will:

identify all resources that can be used to strengthen the degree of vetting and screening for aliens seeking admission to the U.S. determine what information countries need to adjudicate any visa, admission or benefit under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) for one of its nationals and utilize this information to confirm an individual's identity and security threat level re-establish a uniform baseline for screening, vetting standards and procedures consistent with the baseline that existed on Jan. 19, 2021 vet and screen to the maximum degree possible all aliens seeking admission or already residing in the U.S., particularly aliens coming from regions with identified security risks

Within 60 days, the secretary of state, U.S. attorney general, secretary of homeland security and director of national intelligence will provide a report on the information gathered above.

When information is identified that would support the exclusion or the removal of any alien, the secretary of homeland security shall immediately take steps to do so, unless it would inhibit a significant pending investigation/prosecution of the alien for a serious criminal offense or in contrary to the national security of the U.S.

Within 30 days, the secretary of state, U.S. attorney general, secretary of homeland security and director of national intelligence will:

evaluate and adjust regulations, policies, procedures and provisions of the Foreign Service Manual and all visa programs ensure that sufficient safeguards are in place for any admitted refugee/stateless person to undergo stringent identification verification recommend actions necessary to protect the American people from foreign nationals who have undermined or seek to undermine constitutional rights of the American people evaluate and recommend measures to promote a unified American identity and assimilation of lawful immigrants evaluate the adequacy of programs designed to ensure the proper assimilation of lawful immigrants into the U.S. and make any necessary recommendations recommend additional actions to protect the U.S. from foreign threats



Originally published Jan. 20, 2025.

