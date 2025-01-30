Executive Order: Realigning The United States Refugee Admissions Program

This executive order suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) until it is determined that the further entry of refugees aligns with the interests of the U.S.

Executive Summary

This executive order suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) until it is determined that the further entry of refugees aligns with the interests of the U.S. The order aims to strengthen the country's capabilities to handle threats to the safety, security and resources of Americans, as well as threats to the appropriate assimilation of refugees.

Policy Actions

USRAP shall be suspended beginning on Jan. 27, 2025.

The secretary of homeland security must suspend decisions on applications for refugee status.

The secretary of state and secretary of homeland security may together decide to admit aliens as refugees on a case-by-case basis, so long as their entry is in the best national interest and does not pose a threat to the U.S.

The secretary of homeland security, in consultation with the U.S. attorney general, must examine existing law to determine whether state and local jurisdictions can have more involvement in determining the placement and resettlement of refugees in their jurisdictions and must produce a proposal to allow such involvement. The secretary of state and secretary of health and human services must ensure that this consultation of state and local jurisdictions is carried out with respect to all refugees admitted into the U.S.

The secretary of homeland security, in consultation with the secretary of state, must, within 90 days, submit a report to the president about whether the resumption of admitting refugees would be in the national interest of the country. The secretary of homeland security, in consultation with the secretary of state, must submit further reports every 90 days on whether the resumption of admitting refugees would be in the national interest.

Revoked Executive Actions

Executive Order 14013, which administered USRAP and ordered the rebuilding and expansion of USRAP.

Date Issued: Jan. 20, 2025

