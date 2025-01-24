ARTICLE
24 January 2025

Holding Former Government Officials Accountable For Election Interference And Improper Disclosure Of Sensitive Government Information (Trump EO Tracker)

The Order directs the revocation of any active or current security clearances held by former intelligence officials who worked with former President Biden on his 2020 presidential campaign and several specific individuals.
Summary

The Order directs the revocation of any active or current security clearances held by former intelligence officials who worked with former President Biden on his 2020 presidential campaign and several specific individuals. Furthermore, it is the policy that members of the Intelligence Community are not involved in partisan politics or elections.

